Fighting for airwaves in your home

It’s a wireless router.

For years, major consumer technology companies such as Meta, Apple, and Google have relied on governments to release a small portion of the wireless spectrum as unlicensed airwaves and use these airwaves for free for everyone. I have made it possible.

what exactly are they asking for?

Carriers like AT&T and Verizon spend huge sums of money to license parts of the spectrum for their own use, competing with other large users such as the Department of Defense, air traffic control and radio stations. are casting Some of these tech companies, like Meta, have made occasional efforts to break into the device market, but they usually have nothing to do with hardware at all.

Their interest in the airwaves says a lot about where they think the future of relationships lies.

And part of it is inside your home. Bluetooth devices and home routers use some unlicensed spectrum. This means that anyone can create devices that use these radio waves. Consumer tech companies will convince the Federal Communications Commission to open up a huge spectrum called 6 GHz for unlicensed use in 2020, giving home Wi-Fi devices access to the new bandwidth We increased the capacity by a factor of 5. More unlicensed spectrum means less congestion for Wi-Fi and other devices that transmit data wirelessly.

These Wi-Fi advocates are now urging U.S. federal regulators to allow entirely new chunks of spectrum like the contiguous 7 GHz band to be used without a license, and how businesses can take advantage of the 6 GHz band. Both are demanding to allow more freedom about.

This is a tech-sounding push that could have a big impact on the next wave of electronics and digital platforms. Just like mobile phones have generations like 4G and 5G, and Wi-Fi technology has generations, anyone who buys a wireless router can already see it in the consumer market. . Home routers typically use what are known as Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6, and the industry is already revamping Wi-Fi 6 device standards to take advantage of the new 6 GHz spectrum. (Wi-Fi 6 routers that can take advantage of this newly available spectrum are branded as Wi-Fi 6E and have been rapidly deployed.)

At CES this month, home networking companies TP-Link and MediaTek touted products built around the next set of Wi-Fi standards, dubbed Wi-Fi 7, but those standards are still finalizing. Not.

All the major carriers in the US or Europe that I know of have 6 GHz Wi-Fi on their roadmaps, whether it’s Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7. Chris Szymanski, head of product marketing at chipmaker Broadcom, told me.

So what does this mean for consumers, and why does meta care?

The underlying goal of these technology companies and their allies promoting unlicensed spectrum, such as cable operators, is to free up the pipeline of available unlicensed spectrum to enable augmented reality and virtual reality. It is to enable the massive data transfer required for real-world and other futuristic applications. It’s what Szymanski calls a glitch-free experience.

As a policy debate, the battle to prioritize Wi-Fi and other unlicensed uses of the spectrum is at the center of today’s spectrum debate in Washington, and the outcome will shape US technology policy for years to come. There is a possibility. Congress is negotiating a series of spectrum bills aimed at addressing these issues, still largely in flux, but glued to the reauthorization of the FCC spectrum authority, which expires in March.

And this discussion will likely be central to the National Spectrum Strategy promised by the Biden administration, which could come to fruition this year, setting goals for how the airwaves will end up in the hands of the private sector.

Naturally, there will be some lobbying around this part of the future, given the very limited range you can come and go.

All between the big telcos, who need more spectrum to carry their cell signals, and the consumer tech and cable companies, who want to make sure there is a wide open playing field for innovation in their devices. It is widely swayed by the debate on

Major wireless operators want the government to sell more licensed spectrum to support 5G and future 6G cellular services. Since airwaves are considered a public resource, government sales of licensed spectrum will also provide more money to pay the US national debt, they argue, and these billions of dollars may be allocated to support the country’s digital goals.

Revenue has to be taken into account, Tom Power, general counsel for the mobile phone trade group CTIA, told me late last year. If you don’t license the spectrum, you’re outweighing its earnings. It’s a cost to the government if you don’t pursue it.

The next frontier in the discussion is to make these 6 GHz radio waves freely available even for portable devices such as smartphones, thereby enabling mobile phones to assist many people on the move, such as commuters and travelers. Applications may be driven. According to Broadcoms Szymanski, Europe and some other countries already allow this.

Until portable devices are certified, Szymanski predicts that metaverse-like applications such as augmented reality won’t take off. Hopefully by the end of this year we will have a portable operation.

Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.). | | AP photo

One of the GOP’s leading voices on crypto chatted about the first financial services subcommittee dedicated to the topic in today’s Morning Money newsletter.

Speaking with POLITICO Rep. Zachary Wurmbrott, Rep. French Hill (Republican) said his vision for the panel is to guide blockchain development and adoption in a way that is consistent with American law, tradition, and business practice. said it is.

Stablecoin legislation is a logical starting point for the new Congress, Hill said. I mentioned that the entire Republican team in the House worked very hard.

But he also reiterated what Blockchain Association President Christine Smith predicted to me when I spoke with her earlier this month: The collapse of FTX will actually lead to regulation of cryptocurrencies. would make it more complicated. Now following the collapse of FTX.Derek Robertson

A tidbit from the depths of regulatory state: The Office of Financial Research, a bureau within the Treasury that was mostly dormant during and after President Trump’s presidency, has a new director.

POLITICO’s Victoria Guida broke the news for Pro subscribers yesterday that Ron Borzekowski, former top staffer of the Consumer Financial Protection Authority, is taking on the role. Borzekowski has deep knowledge of the unpredictable events that led to the 2008 financial crisis. As Victoria points out, he was a senior economist at the Federal Reserve who helped produce his official report on the 2008 financial crisis.

This is especially important for DFD purposes.The Financial Research Service last month asked for more detailed data on cryptocurrency lenders to better understand if and how digital market turmoil could impact traditional markets. Was. Derek Robertson

