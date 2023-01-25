DOJ Sues Google, Seeking Split of Digital Advertising Technology – Deadline





Department of Justice and state groups file antitrust lawsuits against Google, claiming the internet giant used a “strangle” on digital tools to quell threats to its dominance in the advertising market. I was.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Antitrust Division head Jonathan Cantor formally announced the lawsuit at a press conference on Tuesday.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Virginia, the Justice Department said Google’s plan was “simple but effective. (2) it used its dominance across the digital advertising market to attract more publishers and It disrupts the ability to effectively use competing products while forcing advertisers to use their products.”

The government wants to split Google’s advertising business. This represents the sale of the Google Ad Manager suite, which includes both DFP, Google’s publisher ad server, and AdX, Google’s adexchange.

A Google spokesperson said in a statement that the lawsuit “seeks to pick winners and losers in the highly competitive ad tech space. Many were recently dismissed by federal courts, and the DOJ is pushing into flawed claims that slow innovation, drive up advertising costs, and make growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers.” Dan Taylor, vice president of global advertising, also wrote a blog post opposing the government lawsuit.

The Justice Department also sued Google for control of the web search market in 2020, and that case is ongoing. However, this was the first major lawsuit against the tech giant by his DOJ during the Biden era, which has sought to tighten antitrust enforcement.

DOJ has been sued by Attorneys General of California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.

The lawsuit argues that Google’s monopoly over the digital advertising technology that publishers rely on to sell ads and that advertisers use to buy spots stifles competition, drives up advertising costs and reduces publisher revenues. claimed to be.

“Today’s complaint alleges that Google used anti-competitive, exclusionary and unlawful conduct to eliminate or substantially mitigate threats to its dominance of digital advertising technology,” Garland said in a statement. Stated.

The Justice Department said Google controls “the digital tools that nearly every major website publisher uses to sell ads on their websites” and the tools that allow advertisers to buy inventory. I mentioned He also pointed out that Google controls the largest advertising exchange, using technology that runs real-time auctions to match buyers and sellers.

The alleged anti-competitive behavior includes acquiring rivals, coercing publishers to use advertising tools, and distorting and manipulating auction competition.

The government is also seeking triple damages against Google for what it claims are costs of higher advertising rates for government agencies.

Broadcasters have long complained about the market power of Google and other platforms. Alex Siciliano, senior communications strategist at the National Association of Broadcasters, said they were still reviewing the lawsuit, but the dominant role for tech platforms was “local news broadcasts, which lose an estimated $2 billion annually. It’s a big price to pay for the agency,” he said. By contributing content to these platforms under the terms of “take it or leave it”. ”

Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel for Internet industry trade group NetChoice, says Google’s share of the advertising market is actually declining. “When it comes to digital advertising, prices are at historically low levels and quality is higher than ever. rice field.

