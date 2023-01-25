Google Stops Excluding Campaign Emails From Automatic Spam Detection





Google plans to discontinue a pilot program that allows political campaigns to bypass email spam filters. This is the latest round in which the tech giant is battling Republicans over online funding.

The company will end the program at the end of January rather than extend it, Google lawyers said in a filing Monday. and the court to dismiss a complaint filed by the Republican National Committee accusing Google of restricting email messages.

The RNC is wrong, Google argued in its motion. Gmail’s spam filtering policies apply equally to emails from all senders, regardless of political party.

The RNC complaint, filed last October, revealed that Google’s pilot program had failed to assuage Republican criticism of the company’s spam filters. The criticism was heightened last summer amid a disappointing online fundraiser.

Republican lawmakers and campaign groups have denounced the Gmail technology. They cited a study published by computer science researchers at North Carolina State University that found 10% of left-leaning candidate emails compared to 77% of right-leaning candidate emails Gmail sent to spam. Google argued that the research was flawed, and that other factors, such as email frequency and how users responded, influenced how automated filters behaved.

While denying GOP’s attacks, Google still bowed to them. The company has asked the Federal Election Commission to greenlight a pilot program available to all campaigns and political committees registered with federal regulators. At the time, the company expected commissioning to last until January 2023.

Thousands of public comments asked the FEC to advise against the program. Consumer advocates and other individuals said it would overwhelm Gmail users with spam. Anne P. Mitchell, attorney and founder of an email verification service called Get to the Inbox, writes that Google is opening floodgates to users’ inboxes.

Republicans are at war with Google over spam

The FEC gave its approval in August, paving the way for the initiative with one Democrat joining three Republicans on the committee. Ultimately, more than 100 of his committees from both parties signed up for the program, said Google spokesman Jos Castaeda.

RNC was not one of them. Google emphasized in its motion to dismiss in a federal lawsuit in California.

Ironically, the RNC may have been able to participate in a pilot program for the 2022 midterm elections, which would allow RNC emails to evade otherwise applicable forms of spam detection. should have, Filing said. Many other politically-affiliated organizations have opted to participate in its program endorsed by the FEC. The RNC chose not to do so. Instead, it now seeks to accuse Google of political bias theories that are illogical and contrary to the facts asserted in its own complaint.

When the program was introduced last fall, Republican groups argued it came too soon before the midterm elections and posed unexplained risks to the campaign.

In addition to the federal lawsuit, the RNC and other Republican campaign groups have also filed complaints with the FEC, alleging that Gmail’s spam filter excessively flags Republican fundraising emails and prohibits in-kind donations to Democrats. Did. Regulators notified Google earlier this month that they had found no reason to believe the company had violated campaign finance laws.

Google’s filing, filed Monday, bolstered its rigorous defenses against spam technology. That defense implicitly served as an argument for ending the short-lived pilot program.

In fact, effective spam filtering is a key feature of Gmail and one of the main reasons why Gmail is so popular.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/01/24/google-email-spam-republicans/

