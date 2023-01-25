Technology is still hiring, but industry giants are paying to bet on the pandemic.





When an industry lays off 100,000 or more people, you usually think it’s in big trouble. Probably not the best profession to pursue. If you are already there, you may want to consider changing jobs.

At the very least, it will measure the depth of your passion for your work given the harsh realities of your field. Many tech workers certainly have time for that now. His 10% of the workforce here, 13% there. 18000 disappeared on Amazon. 12,000 people on Google. 11000 in meta. 10,000 at Microsoft. Is this really worth it? Do you love what you do enough to repeatedly face unemployment if necessary? (As a journalist, I can tell you these are very good questions!)

But more than 150,000 people have been laid off in the tech industry in the past six months, reporting new economic realities and claims that tech workers have been choosing their jobs for years. Those days are over. Few of these workers must be having a dark night of their souls now.

Contrary to what you might expect from the tech giants’ hoopla in pink slip collars over the past two months, tech jobs are actually still plentiful, well-paid, and generally what you can get. Some of the best work you can do. Technology and computer science continue to be the single best field of choice for college students looking for income potential and plenty of options.

It wasn’t the tech bubble that burst, it was the arrogance of the biggest companies. Companies that quietly reveled when the pandemic required global reliance on their products have been forced to consider the fact that there is a price to pay for aggressively expanding amid global tragedy. Gone. Logically, when the tragedy begins to wane, people either decide to end it or business wilts with it, no matter how you define this oddity of the pandemic.

In hindsight, the darling of the pandemic, the term attached to corporations that thrived as America retreated indoors, is clearly a cursed moniker. It means the consumer had to choose you.

The leaders of these companies have admitted their mistakes. They thought the pandemic would reshape the world and it would continue. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s memo announcing his 12,000 layoffs says it most clearly. To keep pace with that growth, we have adapted for economic realities that differ from those we are currently facing.

What Pichai doesn’t do is explain what that mistake really means or why it happened. Doing so leads to admitting deeper failures.

What none of these leaders say is that technology companies have realized they can make an incredible amount of money in the last two years. At a time when everyone is afraid to leave their homes, it makes sense that the largest consumer retail delivery business is suddenly $100 billion more than it did a year ago (up nearly 40%). If everyone’s life is literally trapped online, it makes sense that Google and Meta, both of which rely on online advertising, will see his 40% revenue growth in 2021.

But as the highly respected leaders of Google and Amazon, shouldn’t we understand that the pandemic situation is literally unprecedented? Adding 50,000 employees in less than a year so no need to pause?

If you’re wondering why these companies didn’t ask these questions a year ago, you don’t understand the spirit behind their thinking. The Black Swan event for global health is an opportunity they can seize. Amazon’s head of retail, Doug Herrington, basically acknowledged the same thing in a January employee memo. While other companies may have been frustrated by the short-term economic climate, we prioritized investing in our customers and employees, he wrote. In Silicon Valley management, this was perfectly logical. If you truly believe in your business and in a moment of global terror everyone turns to you with gratitude, it simply validates your company’s premise. I caught up with your genius.

In October 2021, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella really felt the moment. All the disruption and suffering that the pandemic has brought to our lives and communities has also been a catalyst for his unprecedented digital transformation. This digital transformation is driving massive technological and social change, creating significant new opportunities for our customers and Microsoft. He wrote in his annual shareholder letter. This moment was built for Microsoft.

What Nadella and his peers hadn’t asked in the moment was whether rising ad spending and massive growth in cloud adoption were signs to worry about. prolonging the era of bottom interest rates, followed by capital flowing into the (Now that interest rates are higher, you can’t find cheap cash anymore.)

And if you’re making all these assumptions, you’re also going to adopt them. Because increased employment means you are taking advantage of the moment. This is a way to tell the world, and more importantly, investors who continue to push your stock to unprecedented heights, that you believe this is not temporary.

There was one company that foresaw the current problems if their leaders had really paid attention. It’s Netflix. Like other brand-name technology companies, Netflix experienced a significant surge in subscribers early in the pandemic, breaking past growth records. Unlike other companies, its leaders were quick to warn investors that this growth would likely be reflected by a decline. And they were right. The company hadn’t yet realized how bad the dip would be, so Netflix eventually launched an ad-supported tier and cracked down on password sharing in addition to layoffs, but at least subscribers We were fully aware that the increase would not last forever. People were stuck at home and of course they were going to sign up for Netflix if they hadn’t already.

It’s not that the technology itself isn’t completely pervasive, or that it’s structural and unimportant. We live in what is defined as the Internet age. A global tragedy has made everyone hostage to these particular corporations, and their vaunted history has led them to make false assumptions about the future. person pays the price.

Compare Nadellas’ previous confidence with his memo last week announcing 10,000 layoffs. Each of us and every team across the company must raise the bar and outperform their competitors, he writes. (Just as he was nadella a year ago when he was touting Microsoft’s invincibility?)

In the 80’s we decided that bicycle helmets made riders safer. Cyclists have paid the price ever since.Wedding Invitation Designers Struggle With Font Lawsuit

But in some ways, these companies have achieved what they set out to do. They have made us reliant on technology extensively in the way we build our world.Today, more than half of all tech jobs are actually outside of major tech companies. Every other industry relies on the same kind of work that takes place within these companies, but only those industries could benefit so much if their entire customer base were confined to their living rooms. Couldn’t. Finance isn’t going anywhere and most finance jobs are technical jobs. Logistics is one of the world’s most vexing problems. Solutions are technical solutions.

The labor market has finally started to cool off from the record highs of 2021, but the market added about 223,000 jobs in December. This is almost double the 145,000 jobs he added in December 2019 before the pandemic began. For anyone still worried about tech workers being laid off from the world’s most famous companies, here’s a quick list of jobs I found in his 30-second browse. 850 positions at Deloitte. Four hundred and forty-five at Ford.

The people who let these tech companies run will find jobs if they want and will be well paid for their work. What changes is that they may never return to tech giants with the glorious halo of fame and prestige. With these layoffs, even those inside the once-sacred halls are beginning to understand that the corporation itself is just a corporation after all.

