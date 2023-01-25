Alphabet company DeepMind shuts down Edmonton site as part of Google layoffs





United Kingdom (UK)-based artificial intelligence (AI) company DeepMind Technologies, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, has consolidated its Canadian offices and closed its Edmonton site.

A DeepMind spokesperson confirmed the move, first reported by Bloomberg. In a statement shared with BetaKit, a DeepMind spokesperson said it would maintain its other Canadian locations in Montral and Toronto. DeepMind has not confirmed when the Edmonton office closure and staff reductions will take place.

A spokeswoman said Edmonton-based researchers are being offered the option to relocate to other DeepMind offices.

Founded in 2010, DeepMind is a research institute that develops general-purpose AI technology. In 2014, Google acquired DeepMind in a deal that he said was worth more than $500 million to expand his roster of AI experts. Currently, there are 18 of his employees in Edmonton and 50 of his across Canada, according to his LinkedIn page at DeepMinds.

In partnership with the University of Alberta, DeepMind opened its Edmonton office in 2017. This is our first office outside the UK. DeepMind has several connections with the University of Alberta. For example, DeepMind sponsors university machine learning labs and provides additional funding for PhDs. That same year, DeepMind opened an office in Montral and collaborated with McGill University.

A DeepMind spokesperson said the DeepMinds Edmonton location is the only overseas location directly managed by DeepMind, with the remaining locations in offices managed by Google.

The closure of DeepMinds’ Edmonton office affected nearly 12,000 people last week, following widespread job cuts across Google last week. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the reason for the job cuts was that during the dramatic growth of the past two years, economic realities differed from those facing companies today. I believe that this is due to the fact that I was hired for

