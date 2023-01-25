Microsoft Teams exec joins Google. LeoStella names CEO. Other – GeekWire





Christina Bale. (LinkedIn photo)

Former Microsoft executive Kristina Behr joined Google as VP of Product Management for Google Workspace Collaboration and Apps.

Behr has been with Microsoft for 17 years, most recently as Vice President of Product for Microsoft Teams. She joined Microsoft in 2005 as a Global Marketing Analyst, and has also worked at Bing and Xbox.

Behr will report to Johanna Voolich Wright, Product Management for Google Workspace, and Aparna Pappu, General Manager for Google Workspace.

The idea of ​​joining a powerhouse of female tech leaders was a big part of why I joined the team, Behr told GeekWire.

LeoStella, a satellite design and manufacturing company based in Tukwila, Washington, has appointed Tim Kienbergeras as CEO.

Kienberger has 30 years of experience in aerospace and defense technology and is a director of telecommunications company L3Harris. He spent his 15 years at Boeing, starting as chief his engineer and his program manager, and his last seven years as a director.

Kienberger will retire from the company, succeeding Mike Hettich, who has been CEO since 2019.

Armughan Ahmad is currently CEO of Appen, an Australian artificial intelligence company with US headquarters in Kirkland, Washington. Previously, he was President and Managing Digital at KPMG and Senior Vice President and General Manager at Partner, Dell Technologies.

Jayan Eledath is currently the Chief Technology Officer of ShortTok. ShortTok is a New York-based startup that provides automated storytelling technology. He was previously the Director of Applied Science at Amazon, where he led the team that developed Amazon Gos Just Walk Out Technology Computer He Vision, Sensor He Fusion and Deep He Learning Algorithms.

Elizabeth Kiehner has joined Nortal, a strategic transformation and technology company based in Tallinn, Estonia, as Chief Growth Officer. Based in New York, Keener previously served as an executive at Capgemini, an IT services and consulting firm, where she represents Notals’ North American operations in Kirkland, Washington and her portfolio globally.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2023/tech-moves-microsoft-teams-exec-lands-at-google-leostella-names-ceo-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos