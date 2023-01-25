The US says Google has illegal control over the advertising industry in lawsuits.business and economic news





The US Department of Justice says tech giants use anti-competitive, exclusive and illegal means to eliminate competition.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Google, accusing it of using anti-competitive, exclusive and illegal means to stifle competition for digital advertising revenue.

Justice Department attorneys filed an antitrust lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, jointly with eight states.

At the heart of this case is Google’s dominance of the ad tech business. Prosecutors said the company now dominates the sector, forcing companies to use its technology for their online advertising needs.

Google has stifled meaningful competition and stifled innovation in the digital advertising industry, the lawsuit alleges.

At a press conference announcing the lawsuit, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Google has spent 15 years stifling the rise of rival technologies and pursuing anti-competitive practices that have manipulated the mechanics of online ad auctions. .

As a result of Google’s dominance, website creators are earning less and advertisers are paying more, he said.

Advertisers and website publishers have complained about Google’s lack of transparency about exactly where their ad dollars go, how much goes to publishers, and how much goes to Google.

Google has repeatedly denied it is proprietary, saying rivals in the online advertising market include Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, the social media giant that owns Facebook.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., said in a statement Tuesday that the lawsuit adds to a flawed argument that it slows innovation, drives up advertising costs and makes growth difficult for thousands of small businesses and publishers. said that he is

The lawsuit follows another state-led lawsuit filed in 2020, as well as another antitrust lawsuit filed against Google by the Justice Department under former President Donald Trump’s administration that same year. The lawsuit alleges that the way the company gained or maintained an edge in online search violated antitrust laws. The case is scheduled for trial in September.

Among the states that joined the recent lawsuit was Google’s home state of California.

Project Poirot

The lawsuit alleges Google’s efforts to control the advertising market, including targeting header bidding, a technology that allows companies to bypass Google to bid for ad space on their websites. It reveals the many attempts that have been made.

One Google project identified in the lawsuit is called Project Poirot, named after Agatha Christie’s detective Hercule Poirot. This project aimed to identify and effectively respond to ad exchanges that have adopted header bidding techniques.

The 149-page complaint alleges that after Project Poirots’ initial success, Google doubled down, manipulating advertiser spending to reduce competition from rival ad exchanges.

Google continues to be the leader in the advertising revenue market today. However, according to Insider Intelligence, the company’s share of U.S. digital advertising revenue has been steadily declining, dropping from 36.7% in 2016 to 28.8% last year.

Google shares fell 1.6% on Tuesday.

