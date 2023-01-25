Can Microsoft Teams send text messages?





To

Publication date: January 24, 2023

As we become more reliant on real-time communication via collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, the difference between text messaging and IM is blurring. This is especially true when recipients need to be able to communicate with Teams users rather than corporate users.

However, not everyone has the Teams app installed on their personal phone. An employee may want to reach someone who doesn’t have access to Teams by phone, but who needs to receive messages and notifications by text her message.

To support the inability to access company tools on personal devices, IT admins are working to enable text messaging through Teams. Microsoft doesn’t natively support text messaging in Teams, but there are two ways to achieve this.

How to send a text message in Microsoft Teams

One option is to use a third-party integration tool that can receive Teams IMs and route them to destinations through your mobile provider. For example, the workflow automation app Zapier is one platform that supports this kind of integration.

A second option is to enable direct routing. In this case, Teams phone numbers receive support for more advanced voice features such as text messages. This is available through service provider partners such as Falkon VoIP and RingCentral that support voice calls and text messages as part of their integration with Teams.

Texting to communicate with others is a valuable feature that IT teams are finding ways to enable for this feature with Microsoft using third-party providers.

