Google Pixel 6 and 7 owners suddenly get the January 2023 Play system update, but with a caveat





Several Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 owners recently reported that they were able to download the January 2023 Play system update after being stuck on the November update for months. The issue of Google Play system updates arriving almost three months late is becoming a concern for Pixel users.

Google typically releases new Play system updates monthly, and early last year we began releasing a comprehensive changelog that provides an overview of all the new features included in each of these updates. However, while these updates are supposed to be published on the 1st of every month, this is not always the case. Most recently, Google published release notes for his January 2023 update earlier in the month, but the build itself was nowhere to be seen. The Play system update, which was supposed to roll out in December 2022, didn’t arrive on Pixel devices on time, leaving Pixel 6 and 7 owners wondering what was wrong. A Pixel 7 user also reports that the January 2023 Play system update suddenly became available for download three weeks after his January. However, quite a few of his Pixel owners have reported that applying the latest Play system update will not update his build number until January 2023. After the reboot, the user’s smartphone will not be updated and instead he will remain on the release from November. January 1, 2022.

This wasn’t your case as you were able to apply the update and after a reboot the Google Play system update was showing a date of 01/01/2023. When installed on a Pixel 7, the update is approximately 63 megabytes in size. Installed on the Pixel 6 series, it’s about 59 megabytes.

To check which version of the Play system update is installed on your Pixel,[設定]>[端末情報]>[Android のバージョン]Go to. That section shows the version of the system update for both Android and Google Play. Ideally both should match the same month. To see if there are any updates available on Google Play, tap that section and check for updates. If you’re still using an older version of Google Play Services and tapping that section doesn’t show any available updates, make sure your Google Play Store is up to date, although we don’t guarantee updates. please.

