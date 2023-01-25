Productsup report shows top priorities for creating strong customer experiences in 2023 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Productsup launched a study comparing business priorities for the year ahead to consumer expectations today.

The retail software company, which works with Ikea, Aldi, LOreal and more, teamed up with Censuswide to survey 755 senior commerce decision makers in 16 countries.

We also surveyed 5,698 consumers in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and the US.

That report identifies several key findings.

Companies are increasingly concerned about the quality, consistency and accuracy of product information across global campaigns.

62% of respondents are concerned that poor product information creates a negative online experience, up 72% year-over-year. Additionally, 55% feel they may be vulnerable to their competitors, an increase of 49%.

While 49% of businesses have recorded an increase in demand for sustainable products in 2022, 34% of consumers say brands and retailers find it too difficult to find information about sustainability.

Over the next year, 55% of businesses plan to increase the level of sustainable product information to meet evolving consumer expectations and differentiate themselves from their competitors.

In light of industry-wide skepticism, many companies are avoiding virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Only 14% believe consumers are much more likely to purchase products based on in-store AR experiences, such as augmented fitting rooms. Online VR and AR experiences such as the Metaverse and Digital Collectibles drop that number to 13%.

At the same time, however, 42% of consumers said they would be more likely to purchase a product after experiencing VR or AR in a store, and 40% expressed interest in purchasing purely virtual goods in the Metaverse.

Due to tighter budgets, only 24% of businesses expect to increase their advertising spend this year as a whole. 79% have no intention of increasing their Snapchat or TikTok advertising spend, instead focusing on more familiar platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

Marcel Hollerbach, chief innovation officer at Productsup, says it’s time to stop following the majority when most businesses are struggling to drive sales, move inventory and reach new customers. says.

History shows that tough economic times reward brave mavericks who embrace change and commit to innovation. To succeed in 2023, companies will need to experiment and invest in unusual areas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/1/25/productsup-report-flags-top-priorities-for-creating-strong-customer-experiences-in-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos