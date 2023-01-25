BharOS is India’s own Android competitor. But how have Android competitors fared so far?





BharOS, a proprietary mobile operating system developed by JandK Operations Private Limited, a non-profit organization in IIT Madras, is all ready for Android and iOS. Although this is a first in India, over the last few years many companies have tried to compete with Google’s Android by building successful mobile operating systems. And none have been really successful. From Symbian OS to Windows Phone OS, here are all the major smartphone operating systems that have failed miserably to compete with Google.

Nokia phones running Windows Phone OS. Windows Phone OS

Microsoft’s Windows Phone OS had the potential to become one of the best mobile operating systems in the world. In fact, by the time Windows Phone OS 8 was at its peak, it offered a better user experience than Android. What has really gone wrong for Microsoft is the lack of apps compared to Android and iOS, which has failed to attract users. Developers also didn’t adopt the Windows Phone platform in a big way. Therefore, the platform slowly started losing market share.

Microsoft has done their best to make this OS a sustainable mobile platform. It also acquired Nokia, a leading smartphone brand, to push Windows Phone even further. But neither Nokia nor Microsoft could sustain the competition between Android and iOS.

Brands such as OnePlus, Micromax, and even Lenovo have launched phones powered by CyanogenOS. CyanogenOS

CyanogenOS is still on the market as LineageOS, but it’s not as popular as it used to be. CyanogenOS is based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and has partnered with brands such as OnePlus and Micromax for his YU phones with custom CyanogenMods that promise a clean user interface with lots of customization options. has been released. In fact, OnePlus’ first smartphone, the OnePlus 1, was powered by CyanogenOS. Similarly, Micromax’s Yu series of smartphones also shipped with his CyanogenOS, and even Lenovo launched a phone called the Zuk Z1 with his CyanogenOS out of the box.

Many smartphones these days get official LineageOS builds, but using LineageOS requires unlocking the bootloader and installing a custom recovery. This is a cumbersome process, so LineageOS’ user base is limited to enthusiasts.

SailfishOS had Android app support, but no Google Play Store. Sailfish OS

Similar to CyanogenOS, SailfishOS is a Linux-based mobile operating system that supports Android apps. Launched in 2013, the operating system has never been successful in the smartphone market due to the lack of an app store like the Google Play store. This operating system is primarily built on privacy-centric features. But the lack of options has prevented Sailfish from breaking into the smartphone world.

Symbian OS was considered the original smartphone OS (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Symbian (Series 40)

Symbian (Series 40) is considered the first smart mobile operating system optimized for both touch and non-touch devices. But when Android started to evolve, Symbian couldn’t keep up, continuing to offer his outdated UI and not even the massive app support that Android and iOS had, so users could do better. I started relying on Android for user experience. app selection.

Blackberry phones that support touch and QWERTY keyboards. BlackBerry OS

The Blackberry OS was once known for its security features. In fact, once the President of the United States could only use a Blackberry, now it has been replaced by the iPhone. Blackberry phones and their operating systems were best suited for business professionals, but they were also expensive. With his affordable Android smartphone options, Blackberry failed to attract an audience that wanted an affordable smartphone with a great operating system.

After some time, Blackberry ditched its own OS and started offering phones with Android OS without Google Play Store. Again, this was based on his AOSP, but the Blackberry device failed to attract users and lost a chance to reclaim its past glory. The company is now planning another comeback with 5G devices.

Google’s Android Advantage

Google’s Android has several advantages over its contemporaries. The main attraction of Android is the choice of devices. Android is currently the only platform offering devices for just Rs 5,000 and even the most expensive phones with technologies like foldable displays, 5G connectivity and high definition cameras.

Compared to other OSs, Android is much more flexible and allows OEMs to customize and create their own. This is why Xiaomi smartphones feel completely different from Samsung and Google smartphones, even though they are based on the same Android OS. For enthusiasts, Google allows users to build their own ROMs (if they have the device’s kernel his source code), sideload apps without rooting or jailbreaking, and customize the overall look. allow you to Combined with Google services, a phone with Android OS has everything you’d expect from a modern connected device.

