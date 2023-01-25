Oregon Zoo’s Polar Bear Nora Helps Arctic Conservation Challenge





Awkward problems sometimes require nasty solutions. As climate change reduces Arctic sea ice, scientists and wildlife managers need to know how polar bears are reacting, which is easier said than done.

“Polar bears are notoriously difficult to study in the wild. and it is very difficult to observe their behavior.” Almost impossible.

It’s a prototype innovation designed by 3M in collaboration with Polar Bears International (PBI) to give conservation scientists a better way to track wild bears in the Arctic.

Traditionally, scientists have used satellite collars to track polar bears, but they only work on adult females.

“Adult males cannot wear collars because their necks are as wide as their heads, and young bears grow too quickly to wear collars,” says Geoff York, PBI’s senior director of conservation. said. “The 3M-designed device represents a huge step forward.

Zoo caretakers attached “tech supplies” to her furry tough barrette during a veterinary check-up last week. The device eventually falls off on its own, but for an active bear like Nora, it only lasted a few days. Researchers are looking for something that will allow bears to stay in the wild for longer periods of time, and are experimenting with different ways to attach the device.

“Nora is a great beta tester,” says Hash. “The way she dives and splashes really helps me assess how effective this kind of technique is. We are thrilled to continue working with our conservation partners and this is a great way for our guests to see some of their important work in action. ”

This isn’t the first time Oregon Zoo bears have helped advance science. Amelia Gray also outfitted her bar her on fur in 2021 right before she moved to Portland. Nora enjoys spending time in a flume designed to help scientists understand the calorie requirements of polar bears in the wild. Last year, the two helped scientists test a new “bear laser.” This is a scanning technology that can provide a safe, non-invasive way to monitor bears in the wild.

“There are still gaps in our understanding of how climate change is impacting polar bears in the wild. Help is essential,” said Amy Cutting, PBI’s vice president of conservation. It looks like it’s going to be, so it’s a perfect candidate to help.”

In fact, according to Cutting, much of today’s zoo-based polar bear science has its roots in advances in animal management at the Oregon Zoo. In 2012, the polar bears Conrad and Tassle became the first species to voluntarily donate blood. This breakthrough is a major advance in animal health and veterinary care, and opens the door to other possibilities.

A news story about this milestone prompted polar bear scientist Karyn Rode to contact zoos and ask for help with Arctic research. Observing polar bears in the wild is extremely difficult, and Dr. Lord, a biologist with the US Geological Survey’s Changing Arctic Ecosystems Initiative, said advances in zoo training represent a unique opportunity to fill a key knowledge gap. believed to provide

Tassle helped Lorde learn how climate change is affecting the diet of polar bears in the wild, after which one of his USGS colleagues donned a high-tech collar that was deployed to wild bears. I helped adjust the tracking collar.

All these joint efforts have never been more urgent. As climate change reduces Arctic sea ice, polar bears have a harder time finding and catching seals, making it harder for polar bears and their cubs to survive. The species is classified as endangered under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Species Survival Commission has designated the species as at high global risk of extinction. .

In 2018, Polar Bears International helped the Association of Zoos and Aquariums establish the Polar Bear Research Council. The council, made up of zoo experts and polar bear researchers, is focused on keeping research up to date on emerging scientific questions about bears in the wild. The latest polar bear research master plan was completed last year.

