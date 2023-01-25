These Wireless Headphones Are 79% Off At Amazon





In this day and age, traveling with headphones is basically non-negotiable, especially when traveling for long periods of time. Apple AirPods are a go-to for most travelers, but as fans of the popular earbuds know, they’re pretty expensive. If you’ve been looking for Bluetooth headphones that offer the same sound quality with the same level of comfort without breaking the bank, Amazon shoppers have discovered the ultimate scammer: the Ziuty Wireless Headphones.

Ranked at $130 before the savings start, these Amazon wireless headphones are already a fraction of the price of the $249 Apple AirPods Pro (and rarely go on sale, I might add). The Ziuty Wireless Headphones have just launched, and Amazon has slashed the price tag significantly. Now you can grab a pair for a whopping 79% off. There is also an onsite coupon that can be redeemed at checkout for an additional $5 off. you’re welcome!

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $22 with onsite coupon (originally $130)

With over 6,400 5-star ratings and an impressive average rating of 4.8 stars, the Ziuty Wireless Headphones are undoubtedly one of Amazon’s most loved in-ear headphones. Because it is equipped with advanced V5.3 technology. This improves transmission speeds and reduces audio signal loss to ensure a strong, stable and sharp connection and listening experience. The speakers also have a three-dimensional soundstage effect, and Brand Note creates an immersive, concert-like sound quality.

Like the Apple AirPods Pro, these wireless headphones have silicone grips for added comfort and security in your ears. Multiple sizes are available so you can find the perfect fit. It’s also waterproof (good news if you wear it during a sweaty workout) and has a built-in mic for calls. For added convenience, Ziuty wireless headphones feature smart touch control, allowing you to play, pause, and skip music with a simple tap on the earbuds while in use. Control volume, take calls, and activate Siri without taking your phone out of your pocket. Also, you don’t need both earbuds to play music. Half-ear mode lets you alternate between the two, perfect for travelers who want to blend in with their surroundings.

Additionally, the sleek headphones come with a protective charging case and use the LED display to track battery life. The Zuity Wireless Headphones have a battery capacity of 400mAh, which provides 5 hours of playtime on a full charge.

“We’ve tried a number of budget earbuds,” said one Amazon shopper, adding, “This was the best I’ve heard.” “These fit my ears very well and looked comfortable, so I called them a few times and people said they were clear.”

Another customer who vouches for battery life shared, “I haven’t had to charge it yet” after 10 hours of listening over a week. “The charging case still has over 50% battery life.”

They were also recognized by Apple AirPods fans. They commented, “The earbuds sound as good as the AirPods Pro.” The reviewer also added, “I went on his seven day vacation and he only had to recharge once. He exceeded my expectations by a mile.” writing. Another shopper said, “These actually work the same as Apple. [headphones], or even better. One of the things I love about these is that they stay in your ears much easier than AirPods. Whenever I use these at the gym, they don’t fall to the floor like others.”

I feel like I have to experience the wonders of the Zuity Wireless Headphones to believe it. Grab a pair while they’re 79% off at Amazon, and don’t forget to add onsite coupons for additional savings.

The price at launch was $22.

