Riot Games Hack Could Help Scammers • TechCrunch





Last week, video game giant Riot Games revealed that hackers compromised the development environment where the company stores its source code in a social engineering attack.

The company reassured users that there was no indication that any player data or personal information had been taken, but the hackers had obtained source code for Riot’s popular games League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. hacking can still do damage. The source code of the company’s legacy anti-cheat system.

Anti-cheat source code theft, even on older systems, can help hackers develop better, less detectable cheats, according to industry experts who spoke to TechCrunch.

From Riot’s perspective, it’s bad (and not just embarrassing) because it makes it easier for cheat developers to understand the game and develop new cheats. Paul Chamberlain, who led his anti-cheat team at Riot until September 2020, told TechCrunch:

Chamberlain says traditional anti-cheat hasn’t been part of League of Legends for five years, but given that cheat development is as much (perhaps more) to the game itself as the anti-cheat system. And having access to the game’s source code means that the released binaries (often obfuscated or encrypted) must be reverse-engineered, allowing cheat developers to modify comments and variables/functions/class names. Makes the intent of the game code more accessible through the .

Access to an outdated anti-cheat system is mostly a curiosity, but an insight into how anti-cheat developers think and what their company’s priorities are in terms of what needs to be protected. Insights can be gained, Chamberlain explained.

The riot itself acknowledged this risk. In a tweet on Tuesday, the company said that new cheats could appear more likely once the source code is made public, and that developers are evaluating the impact of the theft and preparing to roll out fixes as soon as possible. He said that he was doing

Riot spokesperson Joe Hickson declined to answer TechCrunch’s questions outside of the company’s tweets when contacted by email.

An industry insider with knowledge of the anti-cheat system (who wished to remain anonymous as he was not authorized to speak to the press) agreed that the theft of the anti-cheat system’s source code could harm Riot and its players.

He said they would be in trouble if the anti-cheat code was made public. Once the anti-cheat source code is made public, cheat developers can easily get around it all.

The insider explained that Riot’s old anti-cheat system is probably still used to prevent many cheats, and tries to detect and block them. System theft could compromise Riot’s ability to identify the hardware used by cheaters Game companies identify and fingerprint hardware used by cheaters to identify and fingerprint cheat developers As well as the detection system used to find cheat developers, it can also be used to find cheat developers. system.

Moreover, according to insiders, the source code can even be used by malware developers. makes it easier to find vulnerabilities in [games] A driver that could be exploited by malware, according to insiders.

Motherboard reported Tuesday that hackers are demanding a $10 million ransom from Riot Games to keep the stolen code out.

We have obtained valuable data such as valuable anti-cheat source code, full game code for League of Legends and its tools, and user-mode anti-cheat Packman. We understand the importance of these artifacts and the impact their reveal will have on the major titles Valorant and League of Legends. With this in mind, we are requesting a small exchange of $10,000,000. Read the ransom note obtained by Motherboard.

Do you have more information about this hack? Do you do cybersecurity research on video games and consoles? Or do you develop game cheats or reverse engineer anti-cheat software? We look forward to hearing from you. Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai can be securely contacted via Signal (+1 917 257 1382), Wickr, Telegram, Wire @lorenzofb or email [email protected]

