eDreams ODIGEO SA: Driving Innovation with Expanded Tech Hub Network





January 25, 2023

eDreams ODIGEO Drives Innovation with Expanded Tech Hub Network The company expands its network of innovation centers in Europe with the launch of a new tech lab in Milan. The move follows development labs recently opened in Porto, Palma de Mallorca and Alicante. Named one of Forbes’ 2022 Best Companies to Work For, the business is entering its next phase of growth as a subscription-based business. eDreams ODIGEO employs 46 nationalities and operates a cutting-edge technology platform. We are the first in the industry to adopt an industry-first hybrid and flexible work schedule designed to encourage greater flexibility and employee creativity.

Barcelona, ​​25 January 2023 – eDreams ODIGEO (“we” or “eDO”) is now Europe’s largest online travel agency, the world’s largest number of flights outside of China and Europe’s largest e-commerce operator. One of the companies. announced that it is expanding its network of tech hubs with the launch of a new innovation center in Milan.

The announcement comes as the company continues to expand its development centers across Europe, especially in Porto, Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Alicante and Budapest. Named one of the “Best Places to Work for 2022” by Forbes magazine, the business will hire 250 new team members globally in 2022 alone to support prime growth in subscription services. Add to tech workforce and expect to reach 7.25. 1 million Prime members by 2025.

eDreams ODIGEO continues to grow its profitability and market position as an innovator in the travel industry through its subscription program, much like Netflix, Spotify and CostCo have done in their respective industries. The company’s recent quarterly results show progress on this initiative, with cash EBITDA up 78% year-over-year. The business is on track to meet its guidance of reaching €180 million in cash EBITDA and 7.25 million Prime members by fiscal year 2025. Since the start of the pandemic, the business has consistently outperformed the industry as a whole, and its deals have surpassed his pre-COVID. In the first half of FY2022, the level is +48%.

Dana Dunne, CEO of ateDreams ODIGEO, said: To our success, and to that end, we have invested in expanding our network of tech hubs across Europe, join our team and help us continue to revolutionize the travel industry. We are looking for talented people.

Tech Hubs plays a key role in supporting our continued growth as a subscription-based business, and our contributions will have a significant impact on millions of travelers around the world. I can’t wait for the bright future of eDreams ODIGEO. ”

Employing employees of 46 nationalities, eDreams ODIGEO operates in the industry’s first hybrid and flexible work structure, aimed at fostering greater flexibility and employee creativity in the post-pandemic environment.

Note to Editors: Interested candidates may search for vacancies and apply online at edreamsodigeocareers.com.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world’s largest online travel companies and one of Europe’s largest e-commerce businesses. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and meta search engine Liligo – it serves more than 17 million customers annually in 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, eDreams ODIGEO partners with over 690 airlines. The business conceptualized Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector with over 3.8 million members since its launch in 2017. The brand provides scheduled flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rentals, and travel insurance that make travel easier, more accessible and more valuable for consumers around the world.

