State-of-the-art electric global modular platform brings world-leading innovation and technology to Genesis GV60





The Genesis GV60 uses the world’s leading brand Electric-Global Modular Platform. Innovative features improve efficiency, performance and driving enjoyment. Pioneering use of silicon carbide provides 3% more energy efficiency and 5% more range. GMP can charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes

Frankfurt, Germany, January 25, 2023: With its advanced and sophisticated E-GMP platform, the Genesis GV60 leads electric vehicle technology. With innovative and pioneering features designed to deliver unmatched performance, driving fun and efficiency, his GV60 sets new standards in the luxury EV sector.

Every detail underscores Genesis’ commitment to providing best-in-class BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) technology. The technology is designed to make the transition to electric mobility effortless and rewarding.

Cutting edge performance and dynamics

The GV60 features a very compact Power Electric (PE) system consisting of a motor, EV transmission and inverter. These three components are integrated in a single compact module almost exclusively for E-GMP. This results in an efficiency improvement of about 2-3% compared to the more common silicon semiconductors, and a range increase of about 5% with the same battery energy.

On Sport Plus AWD (all-wheel drive) models, the motor can also spin at speeds of up to 19,000 rpm, which is about 50% faster than previous units. Not only does this give you incredible power, but in Boost Mode you can get up to 360 kW (490PS) and deliver another 40 kW for up to 10 seconds. The motor’s ability to rev very quickly allows top speeds of up to 146mph (235km/h) without the need for a heavy and complicated multi-ratio gearbox.

Further E-GMP innovation comes in the form of the Genesis Disconnector Actuator System (DAS). On AWD models, this allows the front motor to be quickly and smoothly connected or disconnected from the drive wheels. This allows the all-new GV60 to freely switch between RWD and AWD depending on system requirements, minimizing power loss and ensuring efficient driving. Unlike rival twin-motor models that simply cut the energy supply to one motor, the motor is still spinning when the car is in motion, resulting in significant losses, but the DAS keeps the drive fully powered. cut to reduce resistance and increase efficiency.

smart braking, smart charging

The system works seamlessly with the Smart Regeneration System 2.0. Smart Regeneration System 2.0 fine-tunes energy recovery by automatically adjusting regenerative braking levels according to data from traffic and navigation map information. Doing so more effectively sends energy that would otherwise be lost back to the battery, extending the GV60’s already powerful range to up to 321 miles.

At the heart of E-GMP is a patented electrical architecture that enables both 800 V and 400 V charging without the need for additional components or adapters. This advanced technology enables stable charging regardless of infrastructure. That means owners just plug in and relax. More importantly, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes when charged with a maximum output of 240 kW using a super fast charger.

Such fast charging times are also made possible by E-GMP’s unique battery conditioning feature that manages battery temperature to ensure optimum conditions. A state-of-the-art system preheats the cells of the 77.4 kWh Lithium-Ion battery to boost performance when the battery temperature is low, ensuring fast charging is possible even in extreme situations.

Genesis is also a pioneer in bi-directional charging, and E-GMP offers a unique V2L (Vehicle to Load) function, allowing owners to use their GV60 as a mobile power source. Capable of charging 3.7 kW, more than most household outlets can supply, it provides access to power anywhere, whether you’re camping or enjoying outdoor activities. From laptop computers to e-bikes to portable refrigerators, GV60’s cutting-edge technology keeps them fully charged and functional even when you’re away from the nearest power source. In fact, the GV60 was the first model across the Hyundai Motor Group to feature his E-GMP platform, including derivative models such as the Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5.

Lawrence Hamilton, Managing Director, Genesis Motor Europe, commented: Designed from the ground up for full electrification, his GV60 is packed with pioneering features that improve performance and efficiency, while making the transition to electric ownership an easy and exciting experience for customers. also helps.

Orders for the 2023 GV60 are now open in the UK in Premium, Sport and Sport Plus versions, with prices starting at £53,100. The customer can customize his GV60 using the online configurator. This configurator allows you to choose from various option packages to personalize your car’s exterior and interior features.

For more information on GV60, please visit https://www.genesis.com/uk.

About Genesis

Genesis brings premium cars with luxury experiences to Europe. The Korean brand has established itself as a true choice within the premium segment with multiple awards for 2022. With a commitment to hospitality and superior service, Genesis strives to build loyal relationships with its customers and, above all, to honor the very best in luxury. time. Athletic, his own design language, embodying his elegance, the brand continues to enhance its range of vehicles and services across Europe, with the launch of his five premium luxury vehicles in 2021. In 2022 he will introduce three electric vehicles, and from 2025, the all-new Genesis vehicles will be pure electric as part of the brand’s vision for a sustainable future. Genesis is also pursuing a goal of being carbon net zero by 2035.

For more information on Genesis and its premium definition, please visit www.genesis.com.

