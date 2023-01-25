Check out the biggest untapped opportunities for online grocery retailers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The biggest opportunity in grocery ecommerce is being able to build a complete cart in 5-10 minutes.

That’s the view of Viv Craske, founder of Geeky Foody, a consultancy that works with FoodTech and retail tech startups in their seed, Series A and B stages.

In a LinkedIn post, he said: It takes him 45 minutes to buy a full shop at retailers such as Tesco, Carrefour, and Walmart. It’s painfully slow.

This is why (pre-pandemic) the UK had 7-10% e-commerce penetration in groceries and 20-50% e-commerce penetration in other sectors such as fashion, electronics and beauty. am.

Using menu sorting and searching to select 50-80 products from 50,000 choices is time consuming and frustrating. Then came the quick commerce apps, which allowed him to buy from 2 to 10 items in one app.

But large shops are still done on laptops or desktops, which is a better experience than mobile (though not good). Finding an easy way to shop on desktop and mobile can help you grow your market share fast.

Craske concludes: I’ve been saying this since 2014. Now is the time.

Amazon struggles to find grocery formats that resonate with consumers

Amazon opened an Amazon Fresh no-checkout convenience store in Croydon yesterday.

It is located in Unit 1, Ruskin Square, Croydon, London, CR0 2WF and is open 7 days a week from 7am to 11pm.

In addition to the convenience store offering, customers can also pick up their Amazon.co.uk purchases on Amazon Hub and return the items without having to repackage or print shipping labels.

Dalston

On Saturday, RTIH exclusively reported that Amazon Fresh has closed its store in Dalston, London. This comes less than 18 months after he opened in the flames of independent retail glory.

A spokesperson said:

We continue to work on Amazon Fresh UK physical stores, and in fact, we are pleased to announce that we will soon be opening two new Amazon Fresh stores in the Greater London area.

Note: Croydon is the first of these new locations. There is no information for the second and subsequent times.

Brittain Ladd, supply chain and retail technology consultant and former Amazon executive, commented: It’s no surprise that Amazon has announced that he will be closing one Amazon Fresh store and opening more.

He added: We weren’t able to gain market share or build a large customer base through the Amazon Fresh store. , will be forced to close.

Amazon has spent years finding formats that resonate with consumers. they are still looking. I believe that acquiring Ocado Group and expanding Ocado Zoom is the best strategy for Amazon.

deceleration

Amazon UK will open its first UK no-checkout store in Ealing, West London, in March 2021.

It said it soon opened another 18 stores, mostly in the capital, with more (around 100) in the pipeline.

But last August, we reported that Amazon had hit the brakes. This is because sales are below expectations and cost several times more than standard places.

The Sunday Times reports that the US giant is understood to have moved away from talks at dozens of sites and stopped looking for more.

In a LinkedIn post, Amazon strategy consultant Martin Heubel said: It’s expensive to enter a retail store and even more expensive to maintain.

With inflation at an all-time high, customers are prioritizing saving money. Even the most advanced self-checkout technology cannot reverse this trend in the short term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/1/25/fast-and-fabulous-check-out-the-biggest-untapped-opportunity-for-online-grocery-retailers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos