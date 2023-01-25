Why Outlook, Teams, Sharepoint, and Other Microsoft 365 Applications Are Down : NPR





The building containing Microsoft's offices in Chevy Chase, Maryland, January 18, 2023. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

. Saul Robe/AFP via Getty Images

AFP by Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Microsoft said it rolled back a routing change that it believed was causing thousands of customers to be unable to access applications such as Outlook and Teams on Wednesday morning.

Downdetector, which tracks software outage reports, showed a spike in issues with Microsoft 365 Apps (formerly known as Office 365) around 3:00 AM ET.

Countries with continuous working days, such as Japan, India, and the United Kingdom, each had thousands of outage reports.

In a situation report, Microsoft said users were “not able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services,” including Teams, Outlook, Sharepoint, Exchange, OneDrive, and Defender.

We continue to monitor the overall service recovery and some customers are reporting easing. It also connected the service to additional infrastructure to expedite the recovery process.

— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

The company initially said it had isolated the issue to a “network configuration issue,” but later said it had “rolled back network changes that appeared to be affecting it.” Updated the status report to show that the application was fully accessible again shortly after 7:30am ET.

The company said it will continue to monitor and investigate the matter.

According to Microsoft’s latest public information, approximately 345 million people around the world will be using Microsoft products in 2021. Applications such as Outlook and Teams serve as critical engines for many businesses, schools, and service organizations.

But that popularity hasn’t spared Microsoft from the economic slowdown that has caused a wave of job cuts across Silicon Valley.

On Tuesday, Microsoft reported that revenue was up only 2%. In the three months to December, the company’s overall profit fell 12% to $16.4 billion.

The company announced last week that it would cut 10,000 jobs, some of its 200,000 employees.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to NPR’s request for more information about the outage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/25/1151279866/outlook-teams-sharepoint-outage-microsoft-365

