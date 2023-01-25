Technology as an empowering force is the main theme of the consumer electronics show





It’s still early days in 2023, and many of us are curious about what technology trends will affect our lives.

In exploring this idea, there was no better place to see the possibilities than the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. I joined him in person the first week of January.

Traditionally, the conference has focused on consumer technology, but now includes many areas such as content, media, early-stage companies, the metaverse (and augmented reality).

Many brands have embedded Web3 in one form or another this year.

One consistent theme of the show, however, was technology as an empowering force.

While much of the technology has focused on finding real-world solutions for consumers (digital health, wellness technology, etc.), in 2023 there will be hardware and software solutions that can empower creators. There was also.

From a VC perspective, Alexa Fund Director Paul Bernard said in an email:

Creator Economy 2023

The latest video and audio equipment showcased at CES helps creators create higher-quality content, with panels focused on creators.

The Creator Economy and NFT panel featured conversations about how AI is empowering creators and using technology to drive relationships between influencers and brands.

Dylan Huey, social media influencer and conference speaker who heads USC Reach, the influencer club at the University of Southern California, said in an email.

Attending and speaking at CES as a creator was beneficial. Today, brands and creators are merging, and creators are CEOs of brands. As such, the show now gives the creator access to new hardware and software around his AR, VR, games, AI, and metaverse to support content creation.

Jonathan Yoni Frenkel is a content strategist and founder of YKC Media, an agency that works with VCs, executives and startup founders. Most recently, I wrote about the UN Global Assembly and the Clinton Global Initiative for Crunchbase News.

Illustrated by Dom Guzman

