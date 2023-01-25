After signing a deal with OpenAI, Shutterstock will deploy a generative AI toolkit to create images based on text prompts TechCrunch





When Shutterstock and OpenAI announced a partnership to help develop OpenAI’s Dall-E 2 artificial intelligence image generation platform, using the Shutterstock library to train and feed algorithms, stock photo and the media giant have also hinted that they will soon offer their own generative AI tools. to the user. Today, the company has taken the wraps on its product. Shutterstock’s Creative Flow online design platform customers can now leverage OpenAI and Dall-E 2 to create images based on text prompts.

The key to this seemingly unbranded feature is that Shutterstock says the image is “ready for license” immediately after it’s created.

This is important given that one of Shutterstock’s big competitors, Getty Images, is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against Stability AI, the makers of another generative AI service called Stable Diffusion. Allegedly using images of the company to train AI without permission from Getty or the rights holders.

In other words, Shutterstock’s service not only embraces the ability to build the images you want to discover, using AI rather than the skills of a human photographer, but it also competes with Getty in how it looks. We are setting up a company to Embrace the wonderful new world of artificial intelligence.

Stability AI has received a lot of funding, but not as much as OpenAI, which completed a massive $10 billion round and expanded partnership with Microsoft as of yesterday.

In addition to working with Shutterstock’s OpenAI, the company earlier this month announced an extended deal with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. It will (similarly to OpenAI) use Shutterstock’s photo and other media library (which also includes videos and music). Build AI datasets and train algorithms. As a result, we can expect to see more generative AI tools deployed.

Interestingly, while we don’t know the financial terms of the deal with OpenAI, Meta, or another partner, LG, these services have a clear commercial end. Shutterstock’s bet seems worth jumping into and getting involved with these new technologies and trying to build a business around them rather than waiting to be cannibalized by these tools.

The big question is whether what Shutterstock offers is distinct enough from others that offer generative AI tools for creating images and has its own selling point. Yes, licensing is one of the attractive aspects right now, but in the long run, if everything is built on the same platform, what’s the difference? and photographers who upload images), the idea is that they can simply offer better selection, better pricing, better discovery, and an overall better experience. Will those parameters stay the same in the AI ​​world, or will they disappear?

To be fair, Shutterstock is pitching itself as an “ethical” partner here, promising to pay artists whose images are used to provide these new services. The question is whether these payments are close to the compensation an artist or photographer might get for contributing an image.

“Over the past two years, Shutterstock has built strategic partnerships with key industry players such as OpenAI, Meta, and LG AI Research to advance their generative AI research efforts. “Our easy-to-use generative platform transforms the way people tell stories. You don’t even need access to a creative team to produce great work, our tools are built on an ethical approach and a library of assets that represent the diverse world we live in. , to ensure that artists whose work contributed to the development of these models are recognized and rewarded.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2023/01/25/after-inking-its-openai-deal-shutterstock-rolls-out-a-generative-ai-toolkit-to-create-images-based-on-text-prompts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos