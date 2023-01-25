Therabody SmartGoggles Review | CNN Underscore





If you’ve ever suffered from a migraine, you know it’s a literal and metaphorical headache. (I have suffered from intermittent migraine headaches since high school and have prescription medication for when attacks occur.) According to a 2022 analysis published in The Journal of Headache and Pain, the world’s It is estimated that 52% of the population are dealing with active headache disorder. Try everything from botox to acupuncture to dice piercings for pain relief.

Therabody’s new SmartGoggles offer a less invasive solution. This high-tech eye mask (the company that popularized percussion therapy with massage guns) combines massage, heat and vibration to soothe aching headaches and ease facial tension.

According to data from DataReportal, the average American spends more than seven hours looking at a screen each day. According to the American Optometric Association, just two hours of continuous screen time puts him at risk for eyestrain, dryness, blurred vision, and headaches.

I’m prone to migraines and spend an embarrassing amount of time staring at my computer and phone all day, so I’d like to know if smart goggles are enough to keep my headaches at bay and relieve some of the screen-induced eye strain After a week of testing, I found the following.

What I Like about Therabody SmartGoggles Portable and foldable

At first glance, SmartGoggles look like a cross between a sleep mask and a VR headset. I didn’t have any travel planned while testing these, but I think they’ll pack nicely inside a suitcase or carry-on to deal with travel headaches. Plus, it uses a USB-C charging cable (same as mine for his GoPro and his MacBook), so you don’t have to carry another cord around. Overall, it’s pretty comfortable, with a padded interior and an adjustable head strap. Even when the device wasn’t in massage mode, I felt a significant amount of extra pressure around my cheekbones. It weighs a pound and is hard to put on your face.

When you turn on the goggles, you can choose between 3 modes: Focus, Sleep and Smart Relax. SmartRelax is the most advanced in that it features his SmartSense, a proprietary technology that uses biometric data (heart rate) to optimize your experience. During your session, a small sensor inside the goggles detects your heart rate and uses it to create custom vibration patterns to help you relax more quickly.

In one five-minute session, my heart rate dropped from 61 to 54 per minute. His two other modes use a combination of heat, vibration and massage to put you in a more focused state of mind or prepare you for sleep. His TheraMind section of the partner app has additional preset programs including guided meditations like Settle Into Sleep, Midday Motivation and Find Your Zen (I found it more relaxing without audio).

What I didn’t like about Therabody SmartGoggles

Like most Therabody devices, SmartGoggles connect via Bluetooth to an app where you can select programs, adjust heat and vibration levels, and set session times ranging from 5 to 30 minutes. But goggles also have controls. Just his two little buttons above his left eyebrow that control heat and vibration. I found these buttons to be completely useless.Even if I managed to get to the correct button with the goggles on my face, I would have to peek into the app to see what exactly I changed. It might take a little more practice, but the whole point of using these was to at least avoid extra screen time, so I set everything up on the phone and then the session continued I preferred to keep it as is.

I’ve done multiple sessions with all three preset modes and found them to be quite similar. Each time, the device massages around the eye socket and stretches and stretches to target specific acupressure points (the temples where the eyebrows wrinkle). I didn’t feel noticeably more alert after a focus session or drowsy after a sleep session. I felt just as relaxed every time (which is not a bad thing!). Overall, I would have welcomed more pressure actually. The device squeezed the hardest at my temple, but when I have a migraine, it almost always occurs in the inner corner of my right eyebrow. The headache didn’t get worse, but it didn’t go away.

I don’t know if SmartGoggles will be the migraine cure of the future, but I’m not denying the benefits they bring. I felt visibly more relaxed each time I used it, maybe because of the massage, the heat, the vibration, or because I was away from the screen for up to 30 minutes. Alone, I think they can play a strong role in physical or other stress relief for many people and make these a regular part of your bedtime routine. It could be the perfect way to relax. For those who stare at screens all day or are looking for an adjunctive headache treatment, Therabodys SmartGoggles can be a worthwhile investment.

