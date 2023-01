2024 BMW M3 CS: A M3 MORE EXCLUSIVE AND FASTER

BMW cannot stop itself.

The BMW 3 Series has a reputation as one of the best performing luxury compact sedans.

Since the mid-1980s, those serious about owning the sportiest 3 Series iteration have long had a more hardcore option: the M3. Tailored by BMW’s in-house motorsport department, the 3 Series is more affordable than a regular 3.

In the 2000s, the company became competitive again in the M3 competition. This is yet another level of performance.

are you still with us?

Yesterday, BMW topped the tippy top. The 2024 BMW M3 CS (that’s “Competition Sport”) outperforms the M3 Competition, which outperforms the M3, which outperforms the 3 Series.

It only costs $118,700 (three 3 Series sedans) plus a ridiculously low $995 shipping fee.

more power, less weight

The main difference between the M3 Competition and the M3 Competition Sport is 40 hp. The CS gets 543 horsepower from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter in-line six-cylinder engine. That power is channeled to the rear-biased all-wheel drive system via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Other changes include a cooling system borrowed from the M4 GT3 race car and stiffer engine mounts. Stiffer mounts increase engine noise and vibration, but let’s be honest, few are driven off-track on a regular basis.

The CS is 75 pounds lighter than the M3 Competition thanks to extensive use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic. It’s on the roof and hood. Front splitter and air intake. Mirror caps are also made of expensive things.

But engineers also cut weight elsewhere. BMW says the “titanium rear silencer saves him more than 8 pounds of weight in the exhaust system.” Yes they made a lighter muffler.

Buyers can choose a set of track specific tires or high performance road tires at no additional charge.

4 exterior colors, 1 interior

The interior is similar to the standard M3 Competition, but the M carbon bucket front seats are standard equipment. Upholstered in black merino leather with red accents. And, surprisingly, it’s a five-seater. If you’ve ridden in the middle back seat of the M3 CS, we’d love to hear about your experience.

Buyers can choose from four colors: Frozen Solid White, Signal Green, Brooklyn Gray Metallic, and Black Sapphire Metallic.

BMW has said it will build a limited number of these over-the-top machines, but has not disclosed how many.

