24 Hours Aston Martin turns 100, reinventing itself for the 21st century.





24 HOURS CENTENARY MAKES, MARQUES and IMPRINTS Aston Martin had a veritable sports renaissance in the mid-2000s and is now a top GT contender alongside Porsche, Corvette and Ferrari.

After regaining Ferrari’s prestige in GT with the 550 Maranello’s class victory in the 24 Hours of 2003, Prodrive owner and project manager David Richards embarked on an even more ambitious undertaking.

Thanks to lessons learned with the Ferrari 550 Maranello (which shared a front-engine architecture with Aston Martin), engineer George Howard Chappell developed a racing version renamed DBR9 from the 2004 road version DB9. The car proved competitive from the start of his 2005, with David Brabham, Stephane Sarrazin and Darren Turner finishing 3rd in class and 9th overall. The following year three of his DBR9s finished in the top 10 overall with his 6th, 9th and 10th.

2005-2011 | From GT to Prototype

In 2007 the Aston Martin DBR9 won its class and finished 5th overall thanks to David Brabham/Rickard Rydell/Darren Turner. Brabham and Turner accomplished the feat in 2008 with Spanish driver Antonio Garcia (his 13th overall).

Aston Martin then switched from GT to prototypes, moving into the top LMP1 class in 2009 with a Lola chassis powered by a DBR9 6-litre V12. With its historic Gulf Oil Blue and Orange livery and subtle reference to his DBR9’s grille, the car really foreshadowed today’s hypercar almost 15 years ago, and with the added bonus of that beautiful shrill engine sound , could be nearly comparable. A Matra V12 from the 1970s.

The Lola Aston Martin, driven by Czech drivers Jan Charouz and Thomas Enge and German Stefan Mücke, finished fourth in 2009. The following year, Mücke finished sixth, teaming with Mexican driver Adrian Fernández and Swiss driver Harold Primato. In 2011, Aston at his Martin factory, his team experienced great difficulty with his new AMR-One prototype with an inline-six engine that sought to revive the architecture of his winning DBR1 in 1959. Did. Belgium’s Kronos Racing finished seventh. Along with Bas Leinders and Maxime Martin, Vanina Ickx (her seven-time winner Jacky’s daughter) had the best result at Le Mans.

2012-2022 | Vantage, 24 Hour Historic Label

After the failure of the AMR-One project, Aston Martin decided to focus on the LMGTE class, quickly regaining its prestige in one of the brand’s most recognizable labels. The Vantage name first appeared on Aston Martin in the early 1950s, originally referring to an improved version of his DB Mk II. His actual V8 Vantage was born in his 1977.

Various versions of the Vantage have scored a total of nine podiums in the 24-hour endurance race over the last ten years, twice in LMGTE Pro (2017 and 2020) and LMGTE Am (2014, 2020, 2022) with three five wins. ).

Two runs of the race stand out. In 2017, Johnny Adam/Daniel Serra/Darren Turner snatched victory from his racing Corvette in his LMGTE Pro on his second-to-last lap. Three years later, the Vantage AMR is both a won the LMGTE class of The latter took his second win at his Am in 2022, with Henrique Chaves/Ben Keating/Marco Sørensen at the wheel.

The last decade has been one of triumph and tragedy, with Danish driver Alan Simonsen fatally crashing in the opening minutes of the 2013 24 Hours endurance race.

James Bond and Aston Martin’s ‘license to win’

Since 2006, Aston Martin has been closely associated with the James Bond film franchise starring Daniel Craig. Until 2011, GTs and prototypes entered under the Aston Martin Racing banner boasted his three-digit racing number, including Secret Agent’s famous 00. 2007 and 2008 GT class (#009).

Darren Turner, factory Aston Martin driver and class winner in 2007, 2008 and 2017, said of James Bond: I met Roger Moore at an Aston Martin event a few years ago. There are many heroes and superheroes in movies, but James Bond is the most common, so to speak. I think, someone has a secret life that you want. ”

Following the conclusion of last year’s LMGTE Pro, the Am class will take its final bow on June 10-11. As with Porsche, Ferrari and Corvette, Aston Martin’s victory would be even better with the added value of its 100th anniversary. Given recent results, there is no doubt that Aston Martin is ready to fight.

Photo (Copyright – ACO Archives): Le Mans (Sarthe, France), CIRCUIT DES 24 HEURES, 2006-2022 Le Mans 24 Hours. Top to bottom: Factory Aston Martin Racing his team in 2017, in the foreground his LMGTE Pro winning #97 Vantage AMR that year. His two Aston Martin crew in 2006 (left to right) Andrea Piccini, Darren Turner, Thomas Enge, Stephane Ortelli (his 1998 win with Porsche), Pedro Lamy and Stephane Sarrazin. In 2007 and 2008, the DBR9 won the class consecutively. At the 2009 finish he was 13th with the Lola-Aston Martin Coupe 4th in 007 and 008 respectively. His two Aston Martin victories in his LMGTE class in 2020. His LMGTE podium for 2022. Here are the top (middle) and his third (right) steps on the podium for TF Sport and Northwest AMR respectively. James Bond’s #007 at the 24 Hour Race in 2006 when Casino Royale was released, starring Daniel Craig as 007 for the first time.

