Instagram gets dynamic profile pictures: what it is and how to use it





Meta-owned instant photo-sharing app Instagram has rolled out a dynamic profile photo feature for its users. This feature allows users to showcase their own photo or digital avatar as their profile picture. Users who visit her profile can switch between the two.

The feature was announced by Instagram on its microblogging site Twitter. New profile picture, who is this? Now you can add your own avatar to the other side of your photo and anyone who visits your profile will be able to switch between the two of her,” the company wrote in a tweet.

How to create or edit an avatar on Instagram

To create a digital avatar on Instagram, follow these steps:

– Open Instagram on your smartphone

– Tap your profile or profile picture

– then at the top[プロフィールの編集]then tap[アバターの作成]Tap

– next,[開始]to select a skin tone for your avatar. Personalize your avatar with hairstyles, outfits, and more.

-[完了]to save your changes and save and create your avatar.

If you have already created an avatar on Facebook, you can use it on Instagram as well. If you want to edit your avatar, you can always do so from your profile.[プロフィールを編集]then tap[アバターを編集]Tap.

Recently, Instagram introduced Quite Mode feature for users.This new feature allows Instagram users to view their account status[静かなモード]to alert followers that the user is inactive on the platform. Instagram says the new feature is aimed at his teenage users, encouraging them to spend less time looking at screens.

Teenagers say they sometimes want to take time for themselves and may be looking for ways to focus in the evenings, while studying, or at school. You can easily customize Quiet Mode times to fit your schedule, and when you turn the feature off, you’ll get a quick overview of your notifications so you can catch up on anything you’ve missed,” he wrote on Instagram in a blog post. writing.

