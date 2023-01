GoldenEye 007 Coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox

CNN—

James Bond fans may be eagerly awaiting the next actor to play a British spy on screen, but the beloved Bond adventures of yesteryear are back.

GoldenEye 007 is a classic first-person shooter created for the Nintendo 64 in 1997 and is making a comeback for Nintendo Switch and Xbox more than 25 years later. The game will be available on Friday for fans who have subscribed to the additional content on both game systems.

Based on the 1995 film GoldenEye, the game follows a blocky version of Pierce Brosnan’s 007, making his way through various locations while playing a synthetic version of the signature Bond theme. The Xbox version has been faithfully recreated and enhanced, says one of his ads for the re-release, but the Switch game will feature an online multiplayer mode.

Mark your calendars: GoldenEye 007 will be available on @XboxGamePass on January 27th! You’re just two days away from experiencing Dam for the first time with an Xbox controller. pic.twitter.com/MzLXJxV9BV

— Rare Corporation (@RareLtd) January 25, 2023

GoldenEye 007 was an instant hit upon release. IGN gave him a 9.7/10 in 1997, praising the graphics as excellent. Modern players accustomed to the lifelike visuals of popular games like The Last of Us and Red Dead Redemption may object, but the Bonds watch spent my adolescence lasering across surfaces. For fans, the game still has a nostalgic appeal. Needless to say, its soundtrack remains iconic.

To access games, Switch users subscribe to online memberships and expansion packs that include select Nintendo 64 games and downloadable content for popular games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. need to do it. Xbox players must subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. This is a service that allows players to access hundreds of games from their servers.

The revival of GoldenEye 007, often called one of the greatest video games of all time, has been around for years. The Verge reported last year that rights issues have prevented the developer from releasing the game on new consoles, including his Xbox, at least since 2008. Now the game’s original developer, Rare, has recreated it for Xbox with some modern touches, and Nintendo is re-releasing the original on his Switch console.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/25/tech/goldeneye-007-game-nintendo-switch-xbox-cec/index.html

