



Load up on muted PP7 and get those Remote Mine ready: GoldenEye 007 comes to Nintendo Switch Online and the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on Friday, January 27th.

Online multiplayer is exclusive to the Switch release, according to 007’s official website, but this version is otherwise identical to the N64 original. Not sure if twin stick control is available. The N64 controller only had one stick, but the Switch had two and the original game allowed him to use two controllers (90s games were weird) . .

To access GoldenEye and other N64 games, you must subscribe to Switch Online’s $50/year Expansion Pack tier.

The Game Pass version (playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S) includes “alternative control options, achievements to unlock, and native 16:9 resolution up to 4K Ultra HD.” said in a Wednesday blog post. As such, it has newer features than the Switch release, but no online multiplayer (local splitscreen is still available).

Subscriptions are $10 per month, but those who own a digital copy of Rare Replay, a compilation of 30 classic games released in 2015, also get free access to GoldenEye.

GoldenEye’s return was revealed during a Nintendo Direct livestream last September.

As a licensing tie-in to the 1995 film that introduced actor Pierce Brosnan as the legendary British agent, the game garnered critical acclaim for its fun single-player campaign and epic split-screen competitive multiplayer Did. This became his third best-selling title for his N64, with 8.09 million copies sold. This was surpassed only by Super Mario 64 and Mario Kart 64, which sold 11.91 million and his 9.87 million respectively.

Rare also developed GoldenEye’s follow-up Perfect Dark for the N64 in 2000 before Microsoft acquired the company in 2002.

Fans have been anticipating the release of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and S remasters for months. It was reportedly planned for release on the Xbox 360 in the late 2010s, with apparently extended gameplay videos coming in 2016. At the time, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the game’s licensing rights were complicating efforts to acquire it on consoles. The Switch release looks visually identical to his N64, while the Xbox release looks like an upscaled version of the original.

“It’s great to have GE007 available again. We hope this means that new generations will experience and enjoy the game,” said Bond ally Dr. Dork in-game. David Doak, the developer famous for the face used in “It was an absolute privilege to be part of the talented team that built this team 25 years ago,” he tweeted after the announcement last September.

Get ready to revisit the split-screen multiplayer chaos of the 90s.

rare

He also tweeted a recent shot of him dressed like his in-game counterpart, saying that players should “come crying” at him if they struggled to unlock the infamous invincibility cheat. I joked that it wasn’t. This is one of the hardest challenges in the game. The level of the facility he must clear within 2 minutes and 5 seconds. Doak details the development of the game over the years.

Read more: GoldenEye at 20: Raise the Martini to a classic game

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Bond’s first appearance in author Ian Fleming’s novel Casino Royale. As last year marked his 60th anniversary in the Bond film franchise, and his latest film, No Time to Die, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, fans are still announcing Daniel Craig’s successor. The series is in a state of flux as we wait for Hitman developer his IO Interactive is also working on his own Bond game.

From Sean Connery to Daniel Craig, Ranking James Bond Movies See All Photos

