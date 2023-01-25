Pentagon Modernization Depends on Rapid Use of Commercial Technology > US Department of Defense > DoD News





The Defense Innovation Unit focuses on leveraging technology in six areas: artificial intelligence/machine learning, autonomy, cyber, energy, human systems, and space.

At the Reagan Defense Forum in California in December, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said:

The 2022 Defense Strategy says the Department of Defense must act as market forces drive new capabilities that could prove useful, especially in a confrontation with China. increase.

“To gain and maintain operational superiority over competitors, the Department of Defense must significantly increase its adoption of commercial technology. To this end, the Department of Defense must act as a rapid follower. There is,” said NDS.

In 2022, DIU helped transition 17 commercial solutions to DoD users.

At DIU, transition means transition from the moment a prototype is successfully completed and a production or service contract signed with a Department of Defense or U.S. government partner. This process typically takes 12-24 months. This is very fast in the world of government takeovers. A total of 52 projects have moved to his DOD since 2016, said acting DIU director Mike Madsen.

In fiscal year 22, 86% of our awards were non-traditional, 73% were awarded to small businesses, and 33% were first-time DOD vendors. “It is very important that we are working to lower the barriers to entry so that the national security innovation base can grow and strengthen.”

Dual-use commercial technology is playing an increasingly important role in how the Pentagon solves the problem, he said.

“In particular, the war in Ukraine has heightened interest within the national security community in the value of commercially available technologies such as satellite services, communications and remote sensing,” Madsen said.

Commercial technology transitions include innovations such as enhanced cyberthreat visibility. Use AI to optimize talent discovery. It is also important to create a scalable, resilient and responsive communications infrastructure for ground and space systems.

As a collaborative organization, DIU will work with defense partners across service and combat commands, and sometimes with civilian and intelligence agencies, to prototype and scale this new technology to modernize their efforts. Commercial technology serves as a harbinger of his 2023 set of innovations that will further strengthen the base of the defense enterprise,” he said.

Here are the commercial solutions DIU has transitioned to DOD in 2022:

AI-based knowledge graph. Automated vulnerability detection and remediation. Autonomous maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. Commercial Threat Data. Cyber ​​threat deception. Transform multimodal datasets from English and foreign language sources. Hall effect thruster for small satellites designed to increase navigational agility. A portable threat-hunting platform designed to eliminate adversaries in communications. Intelligent business automation monitors financial transactions. Peacetime indication and warning using small satellites. pilot training. Rapid analysis of threat exposure for early detection of virus exposure. Secure cloud management. Close range reconnaissance using unmanned aerial systems.

A link to the full FY22 Annual Report can be found at https://www.diu.mil/fy22-year-in-review.

