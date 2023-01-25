Art, technology and innovation underpin the beauty of the United Arab Emirates





The global beauty and personal care market is estimated to be over 464 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach 631 billion by 2026.

Innovation through science and technology helps brands stay ahead of their competitors.

Mehdi Moutaoukil, chief digital and marketing officer at L’Oreal Middle East, tells Euronews that the world is now powered by technology and data.

Over the past decade, we have digitized the consumer journey and will continue to do so. So with the rise of Web3 and the metaverse, the beauty possibilities are endless.

He said this will allow the company to move into a whole new era of creation and improve the customer experience, not only when it comes to products, but also devices and services.

Beauty created by technology

Shoppers are driven by science-backed products that don’t just promise results.

Global beauty company Cellreturn teamed up with NASA scientists to develop an LED device to help rejuvenate skin, sore muscles, and reduce hair loss.

Dr Amanda Powell is CEO of Cellreturn in the UK and UAE. She explained that their technology allows light rays to penetrate 6mm into the skin and be absorbed by the cells’ mitochondria.

Mitochondria are the powerhouses of the cell, producing the cell’s energy, ATP (adenosine triphosphate). It then enters the skin with the light rays, generating a cascade of cellular events that generate ATP, help rejuvenate and repair cells, she told her Euronews.

Ouronyx, a luxury facial aesthetic company, offers facial beauty treatments. They take a holistic approach to their clinic, called “Beauty Space,” which combines art, technology and science.

Initial consultations include medical questionnaires, personality tests, and self-image surveys, along with 3D facial images that accurately analyze wrinkles, pigmentation, and volume levels.

Dr. Hara Taha is an esthetician at Ouronics and says experts can tell what a patient needs and doesn’t. It also helps with the desire to inject into.

For clients, there are many things that are not reflected in the mirror. This technology [better] Understanding their aging process and what their problems are so we can reach a treatment plan together.

interactive innovation

When it comes to makeup, many brands are using virtual “try-ons” to improve the customer experience.

Use your smartphone to take selfies to see how each shade of lipstick, foundation, and other products looks on you.

For many consumers, cosmetics become more accessible as they can be matched to the skin tone.

In Dubai, Yves Saint LaurentBeauty has launched an interactive perfume experience. Mehdi Moutaoukil said they used wearable devices to match customers with the best products.

We’ve used technology to analyze your emotions and turn them into product recommendations, so you know exactly what your pleasant scent is. You can choose. ”

In the future, it looks like beauty is not just in the eye of the beholder, but in the hands of technology and AI that propel the industry forward.

