Pender Ventures closes first half of second venture fund goal of $100 million





After focusing primarily on Western Canada, Pender Ventures is also looking to other parts of Canada.

Pender Ventures secures C$50 million in the first close of its second venture fund, bringing the Vancouver-based venture firm closer to half its C$100 million goal.

Limited Partners (LPs) participating in the closing of the transaction include Export Development Bank of Canada (EDC), Vancity, Bank of Montreal (BMO) Capital Partners, CIBC, Western Canadian wealth management firm Kinsted Wealth, and an undisclosed private investor. It is included.

As the venture capital arm of the wider PenderFund Capital Management organization, Pender Ventures also saw participation from the group’s growth funds.

We wanted to build that bench strength across the country in Ontario. [and] Especially Quebec.

While the company didn’t disclose all of its LPs in its first fund, many of those disclosed are repeaters, including Vancity and Export Development Canada through its Women in Trade program, which focuses on women-led businesses.

Managing Partner Maria Pacella leads Pender Ventures, which launched in 2019 as the venture capital group of public and private asset manager PenderFund Capital Management.

The first fund was sized at $25 million and focused on B2B enterprises and series A level health tech startups. Pender Ventures’ portfolio includes Edmonton-based drug data provider DrugBank; Toronto wound care management startup Swift Medical; Vancouver-based clinic management software company Jane Software; Winnipeg-based collaboration software company Librestream; and Vancouver’s Copperleaf, which will list on the Toronto Stock Exchange in 2021. .

Guillermo Freire, senior vice president of Midmarket at EDC, said: “Particularly compelling is Penders’ strong track record of growing Canadian exporters through a hands-on approach and high level of engagement with portfolio companies.”

Pender Ventures primarily focused on British Columbia and western Canada, with plans to expand its presence in the rest of Canada with a second fund after making a handful of investments outside the region in Fund I doing.

RELATED: Isaac Souweine Leaves Real Ventures to Join Pender Ventures to Help Vancouver Company Expand Across Canada

Alongside Pacella, the Pender Ventures team includes Isaac Souweine, who joined as a partner last year after leaving Real Ventures. The team also consists of an analyst and her two principals, including Meryeme Lahmami, who joined Pender Ventures last year from BDC Capitals Women In Tech Ventures.

Isaac Souweine and Meryeme Lahmami of Pender Ventures.

Both Montral-based Souweine and Lahmami, who joined Pender Ventures last year, will certainly support the Vancouver-based fund’s national expansion plans.

We wanted to build that bench strength across the country in Ontario. [and] Especially in Quebec, Pacella told BetaKit last year.

In an interview with BetaKit, Souweine added that Pender Ventures was pleased with the performance of its first fund and felt it had proven its proposition in that nationalization made sense. “Hey, if this works in Vancouver and Edmonton, it probably works in Ontario, it probably works in Quebec, it works in Maritime,” he said.

Beyond its more pan-Canadian reach, Fund 2 represents a continuation of Pender’s first fund thesis, but is capable of withdrawing larger cash. Instead of cutting $1 million to $2 million in checks, Pender aims to invest $2 million to $4 million in companies to take a more leading role. .

Pender Ventures, which is currently focused on new funds, has completed a new investment from its first fund. The group plans to make the first close of its second fund in the fall last year, he told BetaKit.

Pender isn’t the only venture company struggling to secure capital in the current economic climate. Framework Venture Partners, which closed its $100 million private fund last year, noted that the diligence from the LP has increased 50-fold over the last few years. Last fall, Real Ventures suspended new fund raisings as part of a swap of managing his partners.

A recent BetaKit report also revealed that Canadian VCs are also struggling to receive already committed funding from LPs, with capital calls not being accepted.

In the current market, LPs have been hit by stock market volatility that has reduced liquidity and devalued portfolios. The result is excessive exposure to venture capital firms, which are viewed as risky and tend to form a small portion of an investor’s portfolio.

You have a VC fund now.The paper value of their fund has probably dropped by more than half.We got a list of all the late stage companies and compared to before the current value is crazy. Elizabeth Yin, General Partner of Hustle Fund, told BetaKit. All of them have their valuation cut by more than 50%. As such, late-stage investors’ portfolios are now cut by more than half.

On the Pender Ventures side, Souweine told BetaKit that the company is on track to reach its $100 million goal within 12 months.

He called the team’s fundraising experience “very promising” and cited his experience with Pacella and his venture. “Another thing that has really helped us raise capital is how diverse our investment team is, which is a huge priority for any LP to be,” he added. Diversity exists not only within his Pender Ventures team, but also in its investment papers.

This article has been updated with comments from Pender Ventures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/pender-ventures-closes-first-half-of-100-million-target-for-second-venture-fund/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos