Innovation & Tech Today Opens Submission Window for Top 50 Most Innovative Product Awards





Annual program focuses on an elite group of tech products

DENVER, Colorado, United States, Jan. 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Innovation & Tech Today (I&TT), one of the leading publishers of innovation, technology and science content, today named its annual Top 50 Most Innovative Product Contest.

The Top 50 Most Innovative Products are I&TT’s most popular features each year. The capabilities include gadgets for industries such as healthcare, smart home, outdoor and adventure, STEM, gaming and entertainment, as well as an array of business innovations, new products and connected services.

Every year we discover some of the most innovative products on the market. Charles Warner, chief executive officer of Innovative Properties Worldwide and publisher and editor-in-chief of Innovation & Tech Today, said: Each product is vigorously tested by the entire editorial staff to narrow down applicants to reflect as closely as possible a product that appeals to readers.

Products are selected from the following categories.

health and wellness technology

connected life

outdoor and adventure tech

games and entertainment

general tech products

The winners of this year’s Top 50 Most Innovative Products will be published in the End of 2022 issue of Innovation & Tech Today. The deadline for submissions is February 10, 2023.

Please fill out the form below. Note Upon completion, you will be forwarded to the store to secure your entry for a flat $499 application and processing fee. Each post has a separate entry fee. The fee must accompany the application entered for consideration. I&TT also requires high-resolution photographs, product specifications, and a short description of no more than 100 words.

Finally, you need to send your physical product (or service) to our editorial team for consideration by Charles Warner.

Winners will be able to share all I&TT social and online channels, links and PDFs, both print and online, and receive unlimited distribution rights to the official award logo. You’ll also have the opportunity to appear on the Innovation Tech Talks podcast and have your products featured on the I&TT Store.

All participants will be mentioned on the I&TT website and newsletter, and all publications will introduce your products and brand to hundreds of thousands of readers.

All attendees will receive a “nominee” logo immediately after joining, which will be displayed on social media channels to help increase product awareness.

Win or not, this year’s Top 50 Most Innovative Products is a great opportunity to be nationally recognized.

About Innovation & Tech Today

Innovation & Tech Today is an award-winning digital and print publication covering all things technology. We celebrate the many cutting-edge products moving forward in today’s market while maintaining our global coverage of science, innovation, and technology. – Featuring Gervais, Dave Bautista, James Gunn, Scarlett Johansson, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Steve Oh.

About Innovative Properties Worldwide

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Innovative Properties Worldwide brings contemporary style and new ideas to publishing, advertising and sales, corporate sponsorships, public relations, and more. In addition to award-winning multimedia publications Innovation & Tech Today, Sustainability Today, STEM Today, Cannabis & Tech Today, Innovative Properties Worldwide has key partnerships with industry events such as CES, Sustainable Brands and CEDIA. is. With this combination of media and event experience, IPW helps both established companies and growing start-ups realize their vision.

###

Contact: Charles Warner, Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief, IPW. [email protected]

you just read:

news source

January 25, 2023 9:46 PM GMT

EIN Presswire’s priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients and our editors are careful to remove false and misleading content. Your help is greatly appreciated. EIN Presswire (Everyone’s Internet News Presswire) seeks to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today’s world. See our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit a press release

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/613353725/innovation-tech-today-opens-submission-window-for-its-top-50-most-innovative-product-awards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos