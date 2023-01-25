Porsche Vision 357 emulates the iconic 356 as it celebrates its 75th anniversary





The Porsche Vision 357 Concept pays homage to the German automaker’s first sports car, the 356, which went into production 75 years ago in 1948. Although based on the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS, the Vision 357 mirrors the classic 356 proportions and curves. , the refined bodywork of the original Porsche sports car. The Vision 357 is packed with unique details, from the subtle headlight and taillight designs, to the motorsports-inspired front he splitter, to the comedy he decals on the windows and side sills.

Porsche loves to celebrate anniversaries. Paying homage to a vehicle or event that has faded from memory, or creating limited editions for customers who only want a particular museum piece, the homage can feel forced. But the Vision 357 Concept, which Volkswagen unveiled in Berlin at his DRIVE forum in his group, is truly special, marking the 75th anniversary of the launch of Porsche’s first sports car, the iconic 356. We honor our worthy ancestors.

Surprisingly, for a concept car to be released in 2023, the Vision 357 won’t be electric. Instead, the slinky coupe is based on the skeleton of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, with a glorious 4.0-litre flat six producing 493 horsepower. Porsche envisions the Vision 357’s mid-mounted motor running on carbon-neutral synthetic fuel. This is evidenced by the ‘eFuel’ logo on the petrol cap, which Porsche has been working on in hopes of preserving the internal combustion engine that made the brand famous.

But the real focus of Vision 357 is design. Despite adopting a modern platform, the 357 maintains the proportions of the 356, with a narrower cabin, squat stance and wide rear haunch. The bodywork is very smooth, without the hard wrinkles of metal that the 356 couldn’t make when it first came out in 1948. The door handles are hidden next to the side windows, and the headlights and taillights are barely noticeable, a series of dots arranged in circles and rectangles, respectively. Brake lights are discreetly integrated into the rear grille from the rear glass to the diffuser.

Porsche

The Vision 357 also includes a tribute to Porsche’s motorsport heritage, most notably the ’75’ racing number adorning the doors and bonnet. Similar to the Mission R concept and Cayman GT4 ePerformance prototype, a large front he splitter sticks out while the side sills are constructed from natural fiber reinforced plastic. The concept rides on his 20-inch magnesium his wheels with carbon fiber hubcaps, straddling the boundary between the aero discs of 80s race cars and wheels with traditional spokes.

Porsche

Porsche’s designers undoubtedly had fun designing the Vision 357, as evidenced by the comedy stickers that dot the body. A small cloud emblazoned with the word “Air” sits on the side glass just in front of the air intake, commanding ambient air to flow naturally into the engine. The designer joked that he made the vehicle “like a dinosaur” because he was creating a gas-powered concept in 2023.

After Vision 357’s Berlin exhibition ends in mid-February, it will appear at events around the world. We hope the timeless design will also serve as inspiration for the next generation of the electric 718 sports car, due in 2025.

This content is imported from polls. You may be able to find the same content in a different format or find more information on the website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a42635426/porsche-vision-357-concept-revealed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos