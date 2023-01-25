New calving techniques and farmer-based innovations





According to the 2017 Western Canadian Cattle and Calf Study conducted by the University of Saskatchewan, 3.1% of the 5.4% total calf mortality loss occurred at birth or within 24 hours.

Plan ahead for winter labor

Cold weather can last 5-6 months in Canada. December, January and February are generally considered the coldest months, but…

To reduce these numbers, delivery management and practices are constantly adapting to technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) moving in tandem with the inventions of producers, basic tools and equipment. doing.

Moocall delivery sensor

In 2015, Moocall, a farmer-founded, Ireland-based developer of smart products, launched an intuitive and easy-to-use tail-mounted farrowing sensor.

The sensor charges for 4-5 hours before use and turns on by simply pressing the power button. A full charge lasts up to 30 days.

An initial readiness test is completed and confirmed by text message. Attachment of the non-invasive sensor is accomplished by securing it to the animal’s tail with a non-slip rubber strip placed opposite the vulva and pulling the strap tight.

According to Cindy Giao, Marketing Director of Moocalls, the sensor works with an accelerometer. The Breed Manager app puts your herd in the palm of your hand. You can also get alerts in the app when your cow starts calving if it’s linked to a Moocall calving sensor.

The sensor works by detecting cow contractions by identifying unique tail movements. The algorithm recognizes this by filtering out normal movements and determining the length and intensity of contractions. Up to 600 data are collected per second.

Approximately two hours before calving, the system will send a text message to up to two different phone numbers, email addresses, or Breed Master mobile app notifications when the required threshold is reached. Her second warning is given about an hour before giving birth.

Because the Moocall calving sensor is a non-invasive device, it can be easily moved from a cow that has given birth to a cow that is about to give birth, Giao said. Open the ratchet, release the strap, press the button for 1 second and it can be used on another cow.

Sensors are assigned to cows by selecting cow ID, calving sensor number and updating the profile in the In-Calf section of the app.

Moocall delivery sensors are proven to be up to 95% accurate and can be purchased on our website, by phone or online. Her latest updated 4G unit will arrive in his January 2023 and will be available across North America. A single her Moocall delivery sensor costs about $330, and the unit comes with a charger, 24 months of data, software, updates, warranty, and support.

labor assist

Help often comes in the form of simple equipment designed to make delivery easier and safer for both animals and caregivers.

When Jim Ryan, a dairy farmer in Cashel, Ireland, experiences ongoing back problems, he designs a belt and harness system called the Birth Assist that helps deliver calves without straining their backs. bottom.

Assisted labor came to her after she realized her lower back was weak, says Ryan. Sometimes a cow hits a wall, is in a tight spot, or needs a little help and has to pull its calf.

A wide belt fits the buttocks and protects the hips and shoulders, and the wearer utilizes leg strength and body weight in pulling. firmly hold the

Gerard Browne, online marketing executive for FRS Direct, says the strap helps keep the belt in place around your waist. For safety, if the animal is unrestrained and ready to move, he has a lever on one of his stainless steel handles that disconnects the harness from the animal to prevent injury.

The device is marketed by FRS Direct, an agricultural equipment supplier based in Ireland. It’s not immediately available at our North American retailers, but you can order it for international shipping.

computer vision

Help is often needed during labour, so knowing when to intervene is important. To pinpoint this time more precisely, mediaan, a data-driven technology innovator, uses computer vision to analyze animal behavior and health.

Abnormal behavior often indicates trouble or an unusual situation. Mediaans technology uses visual image data and creates smart his algorithms based on this information. Artificial intelligence allows customers to apply it to their daily work.

The company’s cameras and computer vision technology use object detection to recognize signs of labor, such as loss of appetite, restlessness, lying down or staying upright. Farmers check video feeds from mobile phones. The system also sends alerts when unusual (birth) activity requires attention.

The system is still in its early stages, but the technology is advancing rapidly. A detection model is trained to find the correct patterns used to identify and locate objects. Network algorithms such as You Only Look Once (YOLO) access more and more data for greater definition and precision. Computer vision testing is always in progress.

Cows giving birth to calves will be a constant in future agriculture. Technology can play an even bigger role in this natural process, but it can also be aided by simpler, more direct innovations.

Bruce Derksen lives, works and writes in Lacombe, Alta. He has 30 years of experience as a hands-on participant in many sectors of Western Canada’s livestock industry.

