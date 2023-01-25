NRF 2023 takeaways: Retail is driving digital transformation





NRF 2023: Retails Big Show brought attendees together in person to hear from some of the industry’s most influential IT leaders. The conference was packed with educational programs, keynotes, and live demos. As IT leaders look ahead, retailers are furthering their digital transformation. Loss prevention strategies and in-store security measures are also a priority.

Brands like Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, and Google have shown how analytics can help improve modern inventory management and address supply chain delays. Lowes, Toshiba and Walgreens said they are using artificial intelligence (AI) and radio frequency identification (RFID) technology to reduce theft and improve smooth checkout. Retailers such as Macys, Neiman Marcus, and Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy have shown how to build lasting relationships with customers through the in-store experience.

According to Andy Szanger, CDW’s Director of Strategic Industries, the most successful retailers this year will be those that can deliver digital innovation combined with truly superior in-store experiences that meet and exceed customer needs and demands. .

Here are some key points IT leaders should know.

Retailers are driving digital transformation

Retailers are primarily focused on digital transformation. From loss prevention to supply chain management, RFID gives retailers greater visibility into their supply chain and product inventory.

According to Bill Toney, Avery Dennison’s vice president of global RFID market development for retail, 98 percent real-time accuracy can be achieved with RFID.

RFID’s sophisticated AI and sensor technology can tag and track products as they move from warehouse to store. The enhancement will also provide customers with a consistent experience in-store, online and on social media, said Takahiro Tambara, his CIO at Fast Retailing. This is huge, he said, because it means you can move through space as fast as people do online. It’s a big step.

Retailers consider customer pain points

Ray Marciano, retail growth and commerce lead at Accenture, says investing in technology is about solving targeted problems. I’ve found that it’s more effective to start by identifying the problem first and then look for the technology to address it. It’s like reverse engineering. His two major retail pain points identified at NRF were frictionless checkout and loss prevention.

RFID and smooth checkout

Retailers also prioritize a seamless and fast checkout experience. Visual AI, RFID systems, self-checkout kiosks, mobile POS machines, computer vision systems, and robotic automated store environments are examples of transformative technologies.

AI and loss prevention

According to the NRF's 2022 Retail Security Study, inventory losses will cost businesses nearly $100 billion over the next year. But a variety of AI-based solutions are helping, such as video analytics at POS and self-checkout, RFID heat maps, cash automation technology, and autonomous security robots. Predictive analytics allow AI to prevent losses before they occur.

Macy’s Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette and Bloomberg TV Anchor Caroline Hyde on Digital Transformation

Why retail innovation must align with brand identity

One of the most compelling lessons from this year’s NRF was that innovation in retail should be intentional. There are always new advancements in the market, but not all are suitable for every business. Finding the right technology and customizing it to customer needs will help retailers succeed, he said.

Antoine Tessier, CTO of LVMH Americas, sees technology as a language for communicating with customers. He said it’s about cementing the brand’s identity as one of longevity, quality and luxury.

As a customer, I go to stores because I want to discover something new. But it should still fit the brand’s style, he said.His biggest investments to date have been loss prevention security and his NFT Tiffany Limited line of pendants. Tessier found his ROI right out of the line of pendants. We curated and thought about customers, value propositions and experiences, he said.

Take-out? Every innovation you invest in needs a reason. If it’s a trend, it’s not enough. It should be intentional and strategic, Tessier said.

In the closing session, Michael Colaneri, vice president of retail, restaurants, hospitality and industry solutions for AT&T Business, said the industry is trending to the next level. Next-gen analytics, next-level customer experience, advanced security: As a retailer, we’re always moving toward the future, but how can we get there faster and deliver better? Said.

The answer discussed in the unified commerce and customer experience panel stems from the importance of strategizing. Retailers need to make time to think about their next investment and technology solution. Tessie agreed. IT leaders can even develop strategies by testing concepts and learning from them, he said.

All of these testing efforts are additive, Tessier said, because no brand can digitally transform in one day. Experts also say that creating space for strategic experimentation can yield richer insights.

