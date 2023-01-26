Defense Department tech hub reports strong year with 17 projects in place





According to the Washington Annual Report, the Defense Innovation Unit more than doubled the number of programs transitioning from commercial prototypes to military functions in fiscal 2022, advancing 17 technologies in the organization’s iconic year.

These include highly maneuverable drones to support the Army’s ISR missions and an Air Force pilot training program that incorporates commercial gaming technology. This gives companies that have not previously worked with the Department of Defense about $1.3 billion in additional contracts. This transition total is up from his eight in fiscal 2021.

Momentum for this production deal is accelerating, with total caps and averages up significantly year-on-year, DIU said in a report released Jan. 25. Shows increased adoption, revenue, and scale for vendors across the country.

The organization was created in 2015 to push commercial technology into the sector and help companies navigate the bureaucracy of defense procurement. Since then, DIU has signed his 360 prototype contracts and migrated 52 features, worth $4.9 billion in follow-on contracts. Those 52 projects leveraged him $18.6 billion in private investment, according to the report.

While lawmakers largely support the organization, DIU officials, including former director Mike Brown, who resigned last April, reported a lack of support from senior Pentagon leaders. He demanded a larger percentage of the department’s annual budget.

DIU funds its efforts through partnerships with defense agencies and an annual budget. Congress has allocated his $111 million to the organization for fiscal year 2023.

At the beginning of the report, the DIU touts the increasing relevance of dual-use technologies or capabilities, with both commercial and defense applications, as they play a greater role in modern warfare. increase. This trend is exemplified by Ukraine’s use of commercial satellite imagery and unmanned systems to resist Russian aggression, and according to the DIU, the United States will adopt and integrate more commercial technology. is essential.

To gain and maintain an operational edge over its competitors, the Department of Defense will need to significantly increase its adoption of commercial technology, the report said. To this end, the Department of Defense must act as a rapid follower.

migrated project

Projects transitioning to follow-on or production efforts in FY22 include 5 cyber efforts, 4 artificial intelligence efforts, 2 autonomous programs, 3 space efforts, and 3 human systems projects. includes one.

In the area of ​​cybersecurity, DIU has supported several efforts to better identify software vulnerabilities and malicious activity in systems. One program, called Hunt Forward, provides the Cyber ​​National Mission Force with portable systems built by Maryland-based Sealing Technologies to detect, report, and respond to hardware and software threats. increase. DIU has also partnered with Google on a secure cloud management initiative that provides a gateway for controlling access to cloud applications based on the department’s Zero Trust guidelines.

Key autonomous programs include a short-range reconnaissance program utilizing Skydios X2D drones to fly Army ISR missions. DIU also worked with autonomous water vehicle provider Saildrone to build a system to collect critical data in the maritime domain. The organization, he transitioned this function in September for use by the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, Navy, Coast Guard, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

To support the AI ​​and machine learning needs of the U.S. cyber command, DIU worked with New York-based software company Accrete Inc. to scrutinize open source intelligence and develop automated systems to process large amounts of data. built. This effort will enable CYBERCOM to more quickly identify hostile foreign investments.

DIU also transitioned two peacetime indication and warning programs from its space portfolio in fiscal 2022. Leveraging Capella Space and Orbital Insight technology, these systems provide remote sensing and development capabilities from small commercial satellites to Air Force and other DoD users. agency.

In its human systems portfolio, DIU has deployed two Air Force pilot training systems that leverage games and cloud services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/battlefield-tech/2023/01/25/pentagon-tech-hub-reports-strong-year-with-17-projects-fielded/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos