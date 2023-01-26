



HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upright Services Named One of the World’s Leading Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in the Prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 Rankings rice field. For the past 16 years, his MSPs around the world have applied to be included on this prestigious and definitive list. The Channel Futures MSP 501 study examines organizational performance based on annual revenue, recurring revenue, margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics .

Channel Futures is pleased to nominate Uprite Services for the 2022 MSP 501.

Uprite Services President Stephen Sweeney said: “Winning the 2022 MSP 501 Award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team in bringing the Uprite way to life for our valued clients every day. It’s a testament to Uprite’s continued growth and maturity in their own right, and this year is not only keeping pace with the growth and maturity of the managed service provider industry.Building a great MSP is no easy task. is not.

MSPs to qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by our research team and Channel Futures editors. We rank applicants using a proprietary method that evaluates financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue, and operational efficiency.

Background

The 2022 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by Channel Futures’ editorial and research team. Data were collected online from 1 February to 30 April 2022. The MSP 501 list recognizes the top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, margins and other factors.

About the Uprite service

Uprite Services is an award-winning MSP, providing managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud and managed telephony solutions to businesses in Texas. Our skilled team of experienced technicians handle each ticket the Uprite way with unparalleled care and professionalism, making IT easy. The Uprite team is based on our corporate values ​​of humility, passion, unity, obedience and gratitude. Our technicians pride themselves on helping you increase your productivity and reach your goals by enhancing and protecting your technical infrastructure.

As a company that has been growing alongside other smaller growing companies for over 20 years, our services are scalable and designed to provide everything a growing SMB needs. We help companies of all sizes in all industries achieve long-term success through our proactive business technology roadmap process.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform that provides insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business intelligence and in-person events for companies in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) channel industry.

Our properties include Channel Partners Events offering unrivaled in-person events such as Channel Futures MSP 501, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, MSP 501 Summit and Channel Partners Europe. Also, the Allies of the Channel Council (ACC) and his DEI Community Group are our initiatives to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel. We lead our channel partners. For more information, visit channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and expertise in the ICT sector. Each year, we welcome over 14,000 subscribers to our surveys, over 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital community, over 18,200 students to our training programs, and 225,000 attendees to our events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005101/en/Uprite-Services-Ranked-on-Channel-Futures-2022-MSP-501%25E2%2580%2594Tech-Industry%25E2%2580%2599s-Most-Prestigious-List-of-Managed-Service-Providers-Worldwide The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos