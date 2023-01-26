Debt financing process for QPMs TECH project is on track





Queensland Pacific Metals is making significant progress on its Northern Australia-based debt financing initiative for TECH projects.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has made significant progress in its TECH Project debt financing initiative by pursuing international export credit agencies and other government-backed lenders. This process includes ongoing consultations with Export Development Canada (EDC). EDC has provided QPM with a non-binding Letter of Interest for support of TECH projects with financing of up to A$200 million, based on initial analysis and consultation with Canadian companies. .

The provision of financing by EDC, Canada’s official export credit agency, is contingent upon the successful completion of its due diligence process and typical project financing terms such as security, debt repayment and equity financing.

QPM’s Debt Financing Strategy

QPM’s debt financing strategy has primarily targeted debt syndicates made up of government-backed lenders led by Australian institutions, Export Finance Australia (EFA) and Northern Australian Infrastructure Facility (NAIF). In addition to these agencies, the company is in active talks with other international government agencies and private lenders.

It is clear from the non-binding letter of interest received from EDC that QPM’s debt financing efforts are making continued progress. Already, these initiatives have yielded:

A worrisome $250 million funding letter received from EFA. Completion of the NAIF Strategic Evaluation Phase. Letter of interest and support received from Korea Trade Insurance Corporation (K-Sure).Independent consultant appointed

The company also recently appointed an independent consultant to assist lenders with due diligence on TECH projects. RPM Global has been formally appointed as an independent technical expert for debt syndicates. The organization has initiated technical due diligence on the TECH project.

In addition, CRU Group has been appointed as an independent market consultant and will produce detailed reports on the nickel and cobalt sulfate markets.

