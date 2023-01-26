From Prototype to Production: In a Record-Breaking Year, DIU Transferred 17 New Technologies





The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) at the Washington Pentagon has transferred more than double the amount of new technology last year for government users in fiscal 2022. This is the largest number of migrations in a year since its launch, and the Innovation Hub expects momentum in production contracts to continue to accelerate. , according to the costume’s newly published annual report.

Focusing on the work of acquiring technology from prototypes to military service, the report shows that DIU migrated 17 new technologies. This equates to his $1.3 billion in contract prize caps, which more than doubles his eight technologies transitioned into fiscal year 2021. (In FY2020, DIU transferred 13 technologies.) DIU also signed $203 million prototype contracts across 165 vendors, launched 52 new projects, and increased the number of companies competing for contracts in FY2022. Total number increased by 47%.

With adequate resources at DIU, both migration totals and contract caps are expected to grow, according to the report, demonstrating increased vendor adoption, revenue, and scale across the country.

Transitioning technology from marine prototypes to machine learning OSINT investigators

The 17 technologies migrated in FY22 span several of DIU’s portfolios, ranging from autonomy to artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), space, cyber and human systems. At the same time, DIU said it has various projects under each of these portfolios.

One of the technologies transferred under DIU’s autonomy portfolio includes a $3.63 million worth of Saildrone sent to the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, the U.S. 5th Fleet, the U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. It included created autonomous maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance prototypes. According to reports, the technology was transferred on Sept. 22, 2022, with his $50 million cap on his five-year contract for Production Other Transaction (OT).

Separately, in March 2021, the DIU will work with the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Retention of Assistant Secretary of Defense and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to expand the range of small UAS available to the Department of Defense. We have launched Blue UAS 2.0, which is our approach. state.

As of last October, 16 small UAS systems, including Section 848 compliant drones for fiscal year 2020, are available on the clear list. [National Defense Authorization Act]It is cyber-secured, safe to fly, validated for government purchase and operation without requiring exceptions to DoD policies, and has been added to the Cleared List, according to the report. The Blue UAS 2.0 range includes small quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, coaxial systems, and heavy lift options with modular payloads. ”

In the area of ​​AI and ML, DIU awarded Accrete a prototype contract worth $1.9 million for data processing capabilities to collect and process open source data and enable DoD users to accelerate the identification of foreign hostile investments. We have developed an ML model that can provide According to reports. This technology he transferred to DoDon on September 15, 2022, and over five years he was provided operational OT with a cap of $23.6 million.

DIU is also working with the Space Combat Analysis Center (SWAC) and the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directorate General of Space Vehicles on a hybrid space architecture (HSA) prototype. Officials involved in his HSA effort, which consists of military and commercial satellites in multiple orbits, previously told Breaking Defense that this would be key to enabling the Pentagon’s joint all-domain command and control effort. I’m talking

According to reports, traditional ground and space communication systems rely on outdated technology, inefficient bandwidth allocation, and bespoke or proprietary data architectures. Collectively, these attributes inhibit true communication resilience. The DIUS HSA program seeks to address this problem by providing global, ubiquitous and secure Internet connectivity across the space domain for commercial, civilian and military users, including allies and partners.

In May and September of last year, the DoD awarded eight contracts to various companies under this effort. These companies leverage both commercial and government space assets across various orbits to demonstrate network architectures that provide secure, guaranteed, low-latency data communications anywhere on Earth or beyond.

In the Human Systems category, DIU awarded Carahsoft a prototype award worth $14.1 million for “Modernized, Data-Enabled.” [US Air Force] Pilot training leveraging commercial gaming technology and a secure cloud microservices architecture. The technology was transferred to the 19th Air Force on March 31, 2022. Another Air Force-focused pilot training contract for up to $7.9 million awarded him to CAE, also transferred to the 19th Air Force on May 21, 2022.

