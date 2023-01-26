Fundamental research and development of digital assets can lead to breakthroughs in innovation, competition





America’s entrepreneurial dynamism shouldn’t be bogged down by capricious news headlines, nor should innovation be permanently stifled by industry scandals. While the FTX bankruptcy was a setback for the crypto industry, the crypto exchange bankruptcy so far has highlighted flaws in its business leadership more than the underlying technology or its long-term potential. We must not allow such distractions to distract America’s scientific progress and undermine the country’s global leadership in technology and innovation.

Since FTX, the cryptocurrency market has crashed and gone up in flames, greatly drying up private capital for crypto startups. However, in its report on U.S. Competitiveness in Digital Assets, the Department of Commerce said it would increase the government’s investment in technology research and development (R&D) to facilitate early access to research insights related to digital assets, fintech, and emerging technologies. We encourage you to increase your investment.

Should governments get involved in the revival of the cryptocurrency industry, or should the free market prevail? It may be of value if it leads to new discoveries or evidence of greater social benefit.

The Founding Fathers envisioned a narrow role for government in economic affairs, limited to providing public goods and services that the private sector was unable or unwilling to provide.

This expansion of activity, such as tax cuts for certain industries, may be out of line with their intentions. Research shows that government-funded advanced research and development (think subsidies to certain companies) is the sort of thing that rewards only a few private interests while taxpayers pay the bills. may serve as corporate benefits for

However, unlike applied research and advanced research and development, basic research and development is motivated by expanding knowledge rather than creating something of commercial value. Basic R&D has a long shelf life and can be exploited in unusual and unpredictable ways. For example, data show that academic papers citing basic research remain relevant twice as long as applied research and patents. Scientific breakthroughs are also born from basic research and development. During the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists analyzed decades of multidisciplinary knowledge to develop an mRNA vaccine.

With this in mind, commerce’s proposed agenda makes sense for several reasons.

First, the report acknowledges that R&D efforts ensure that privacy and security considerations are introduced early in the development of new technologies. These two professional research areas, which have created many problems for the digital assets sector, would benefit from transformative academic inquiry.

Second, government-funded research is open to the public. This means no research results are locked behind expensive subscription-based paywalls heavily guarded by science publishers. Additionally, guidance recently issued by the Office of Science and Technology Policy mandates the immediate availability of all government-funded research to the public, without embargoes or fees. These policies, coupled with sustained private sector investment in R&D, can contribute to a wealth of knowledge that fosters sustained innovation and competition.

Third, the proposed research question is not limited to digital assets. That includes other financial and emerging technologies. This broad proposition correctly sidesteps the perception and reality that Washington picks winners and losers in certain industries.

Critics of the digital assets sector dismiss the idea of ​​funding basic research in an industry that is riddled with fraud, speculatively driven, has no intrinsic value, and produces little to no tangible social benefits. You may lash out. But these criticisms are short-sighted. Nobel laureate George Smoot of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory once explained: If we had only done applied research, we could have made a better spear. ”

National security is one reason to justify increased investment in basic research and development. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is on a mission to “create and prevent technological surprises,” studying the fundamental properties of blockchain and the cybersecurity risks associated with it. We also engage digital asset data and analytics providers to investigate relevant national security risks.

Technological advances derived from fundamental research and development of digital assets and related technologies will provide stronger privacy protection for digital transactions, freedom to trade securely without intermediaries, and new avenues for competition in the banking and capital markets industry. It may lead to various breakthroughs such as It could even reveal new ways for people, groups and communities to organize, govern, interact, trade and socialize online—a new understanding of humanity and progress on a sociological scale.

Enacting the Department of Commerce’s recommendations for the cryptography research agenda provides researchers in multiple fields with new opportunities to experiment, fail, and innovate. These are opportunities that lead to unexpected discoveries and are the starting point for economic growth.

Agnes Gambill West is a Visiting Senior Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.

*Disclaimer: The author is the Co-Chair of the North Carolina Blockchain Initiative and a member of the North Carolina Innovation Council. The author has been and is still involved in blockchain startups.

