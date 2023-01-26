Verizon Innovative Learning How parents are learning with their students





Any parent with school-aged children can relate to the challenge of trying to recall geometry lessons from decades ago to help their kids with their homework.

But Verizon has found that parents are just as passionate about learning as their students with the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program, where classrooms have access to a vast array of digital-first curricula.

This desire to actively participate in student learning has the potential to create positive impacts that extend well beyond the classroom, especially as our reliance on new and unfamiliar technologies increases for some parents. I have.

Researchers have found a strong relationship between family involvement in a child’s school life and academic performance. Additionally, schools that support family involvement to encourage students’ digital use at home report better results.

What is Verizon Innovative Learning?

For more than a decade, Verizon Innovative Learning has provided technology, curriculum and connectivity to over 1 million students. This initiative was originally created to ensure equitable access to technology, resources, and training among US students and educators.

Award-winning program, alongside nonprofit partners, brings STEM curriculum, digital connectivity, technology tools and extensive teacher training to underresourced schools nationwide to help educators integrate technology into the classroom . Students will then learn the new skills they need to succeed in today’s digital economy.

The Verizon Innovative Learning HQ online portal gives teachers nationwide access to free lessons, training tools, and innovative apps to bring next-generation technology into the classroom.

This project is part of Verizons’ mission to ensure digital inclusion for all. On the Global Citizen Festival: NYC stage this September, Verizons Chief Corporate Social Officer Rose Stuckey Kirk stood alongside Verizon Innovative Learning alumni and said that by 2030, she will reach 10 million young people with digital Reinforced her Verizon commitment to providing skills training.

Since its inception, Verizon Innovative Learning has invested $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and educational participation for the nation’s most vulnerable, reaching more than 1.5 million students in the process. Now, program leaders are beginning to realize that students aren’t the only ones who can benefit.

How Verizon Innovative Learning Engages Parents

While the primary goal of the program is to engage students and provide access to tools to bridge the digital divide, schools are increasingly offering classes for parents and We provide an opportunity to learn and be exposed to the same digital tools and STEM skills. children have

This includes a range of new technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, robotics, and more.

An adult tech class at the Madrid Neighborhood School in Phoenix, Arizona filled a class of parents eager to learn what their kids are learning at the Verizon Innovative Learning Lab.

we keep that in mind [our kids] Tiffany Rosenberg, a mom at Madrid Neighborhood School, says they’re doing the same things we did when we were in school, but they’re learning a lot more and their world is huge .

Gateway Program for Parents

Dr. Tamara Campbell, coach of Verizon Innovative Learning Schools at the Madrid Neighborhood School in Phoenix, says students are a gateway to getting parents more interested in technology.

The enthusiasm for technology-based learning is contagious to older generations, says Campbell. This is something their kids are learning and they are so excited to do it.

Students are invited to help teach sessions to parent classes to showcase what they’ve learned in their classroom and share new digital skills.

Jazmyn Singleton, who teaches adults TinkerCad, an online app used for 3D digital design, says he likes the way he shows people how to make things from their ideas. He’s so cool, says Oliver Chavez, he of TinkerCad. This is one of the best things I’ve ever learned from him.

This class also gives parents the opportunity to ask questions about how to keep their kids safe online. Madrid School uses special software to filter content to ensure that children are not exposed to inappropriate content. Additional free courses on how to prepare students to become digital citizens are available through the Verizon Innovation Learning HQ education portal.

As Dr. Campbell explains, seeing parents and children “fearless” working together on higher levels of technical skill inspired her as a teacher. It gives me hope for where the community is headed,” she says.

Learn more about Verizon Innovative Learning here.

Learn more about the Global Citizens and Verizon partnership here.

