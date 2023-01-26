Supplier Spotlight: Lula Convenience, Mars Wrigley, Relationship & Swiftly





relationship shop

Relationshipshop, a digital engagement platform for retail chains, has acquired Stor.ai, an e-commerce solution for local grocery stores. The acquisition will create an integrated eCommerce platform that combines operations with data analytics and omnichannel engagement capabilities to increase transactions, strengthen loyalty and increase sales.

The new entity is called Stor.ai, a relationship company.

Stor.ai was founded in Israel in 2014 and provides solutions for some of Israel’s leading grocery chains. Today, the company has over 100 grocery customers in the United States and over 200 customers worldwide.

Relationshipshop’s digital experience platform provides grocers with omnichannel engagement and personalization tools for health and nutrition, rewards programs, email marketing, digital circulation, and data analytics for both online and offline customers. The platform has been deployed by 11 regional grocery brands across the United States, including chains such as Albertsons, United Supermarkets and Big Y Foods.

“This acquisition will enable retailers to move beyond e-commerce and into i-commerce,” said Galen Waters, CEO of Relationshop. “We believe local retailers can compete with Walmart, Instacart and Kroger. [or] Amazon, they need a unified tech platform [to drive] all commerce. Integrating Relationshop’s shopper engagement and personalization suite with his Stor.ai e-commerce and fulfillment platform will enable our clients to provide their customers with a frictionless digital shopping experience. ”

Following closing, Waters will serve as CEO of Stor.ai. A 50-year veteran of the retail industry, in 2007 he founded Relationshipshop under the name Go Think! Mendel Gniwisch, former CEO of Stor.ai, will serve as president and member of the board of directors, focusing on upcoming merger and acquisition opportunities and international operations.

quickly

Retail technology company Swiftly has released a new SMB platform to democratize access for over 15,000 small and medium-sized brick and mortar stores (SMBs). The launch brings Swiftly’s network of retailers to more than 25,000 stores nationwide, representing more than 12% of his US grocery and convenience store locations.

We quickly worked with our two launch partners, Alliance Retail Group (ARG) and Skupos. Stores received a portfolio of retail tools and solutions to maintain digital customer relationships with an enterprise-grade platform, giving advertisers potentially access to the largest network of stores in the country.

Many retailers understand that they need digital solutions to compete with big box stores, but have been limited so far by lack of financial and engineering resources, the company said. The new low-cost platform aims to not only address these challenges, but also create a solution for SMBs with consolidations like Kroger and Albertsons looming. This is expected to bring nearly 5,000 stores under his single company umbrella.

Swiftly co-founder and CEO Henry Kim said: “The launch of our platform and his subsequent partnership with ARG and Skupos reinforces our mission to democratize retail technology in stores nationwide.”

Swiftly is smaller by giving SMBs access to the technology and tools they need to drive new revenue streams with faster time to market and little to no upfront costs. We believe that it will be advantageous to large retailers.

ARG Chief Development Officer Mike Bokarae said: “With industry consolidation on the horizon, time is of the essence. Our independent grocer will take advantage of the speed and agility and power of his Swiftly and the networks he represents ARG. and beat the competition.”

