Four North American Contec Startups Selected for Tech Incubator





Leonard, the innovation platform of Paris-based construction company Vinci Group, has selected 46 start-ups, established companies and individual projects for its 2023 acceleration and support program. construction and related sectors, according to a press release.

Vinci Group aims to accelerate the transformation of industries such as infrastructure and transportation in response to climate change. To that end, its incubator, Leonard, has four programs open to start-ups and more established companies in construction, mobility, energy and real estate.

Leonards’ initiatives include:

SEED Program: 6 months of early-stage startup support to help the project launch, grow, and raise capital. Catalyst Program: Partners with companies in the Vinci Group to help more mature companies deploy their products and services. Intrapreneur Programme: aims to support innovative projects initiated by Vinci employees and promote new business opportunities within the Group. AI Program: A high return on investment for the Vinci Group business units, aimed at identifying and developing projects using AI technology.

The winner of this round will start working with Leonard this month. The North American companies selected for this cohort are:

Exodigo, San Francisco.Exodigo has developed a non-intrusive underground imaging platform that uses multi-sensing fusion and AI to provide digital geolocated 3D maps of buried assets.

Loris, New York City.Loris connects, secures and captures data from industrial sites with a unique portable temporary light tower that provides Wi-Fi, security and automatic site capture.

Nakina, Ottawa, Ontario. Nakinas software helps contractors find lead leads with minimal time and effort by sorting planning and development applications using smart filters to categorize site-specific geological profiles. Prioritize, review, and certify.

OpenSpace, San Francisco.OpenSpace provides reality capture software, integration and analytics tools for monitoring construction sites and tracking progress.

