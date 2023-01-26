Pixel 7a: Google’s flagship in disguise?





The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are undoubtedly very impressive devices in their own right, but we have to admit that at 6.3 and 6.7 respectively, they’re frankly a bit too much. I may be in the (very small) minority when I say this, but I think smartphones with 6+ displays are too big for my tiny hands. This is why I’m especially excited about his Google Pixel 7a. By all accounts, the latter looks to be one of the (if not the most) impressive mid-range smartphones of 2023. In fact, we think the device will be a flagship in disguise.It will also ostensibly have a 6.1 screen.

In the next paragraph I will explain why I think the Google Pixel 7a will be a big success. This is because it successfully combines two key selling points that most other devices on the market fail to achieve.

Small smartphones: a dying breed First, most rumors suggest that the Google Pixel 7a will come with a 6.1 display. This means it will be the smallest smartphone in Google’s Pixel lineup, especially when it comes to Android, and one of the smaller handsets on the market overall. More is More: Premium smartphones need to be big. Unlike most smartphone enthusiasts who seem eager to get their hands on a Galaxy S23 Ultra, my attention is now on Samsung’s least flashy flagship smartphone, the vanilla 6.1 S23. it’s simple. There are still not many smartphones that can fit flagship specs in a small body. At this point, it’s painfully obvious that the entire smartphone market caters more to plus-size screen fans than to those who find anything over 6 a pain in their hands.

This is one of the reasons I prefer Apple in this regard. Because Apple has more and more functional compact smartphones. This is also why I’m not particularly excited about the base Samsung Galaxy S23. The South Korean tech giant has revealed its focus on Ultra.

In general, most manufacturers seem to be paying more and more attention to 6.5+ devices. Even Apple is rumored to be going that route with the iPhone 15 Ultra. Fortunately, this opens up new opportunities that Google seems likely to capture.

A new dawn for the Pixel 7a Demand for small phones may be waning, but it’s still there. But now the supply is becoming more and more limited. Especially if you don’t want to compromise on performance. Tiny smartphones may be on the verge of extinction, but tiny flagships seem to be on the verge of extinction.

With the exception of the Asus Zenfone 9, all the good smartphones on the Android side of the market start at 6 inches or more. Things are a little better on Apple’s front, but the Cupertino company has revealed that smaller form factor smartphones aren’t in its immediate plans for the future.

After the iPhone mini lineup was seemingly discontinued and replaced by the iPhone 14 Plus, the only smaller iPhone series still officially alive is Apple’s mid-range lineup, the iPhone SE. However, rumors have been circulating that the iPhone SE 4, which was supposed to launch in 2024, could be delayed or canceled altogether.

So, ignoring the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone SE 3 (2022) of the 2021s, Apple users will still face at least a 6.1 display size in 2023 and beyond. So it’s no exaggeration to say that a 6.1 display is a viable standard for future small smartphones.

In short, whether you’re an Apple user or an Android user, chances are you won’t be able to find a capable smartphone with a screen footprint of less than 6.1.

Pixel 7a: Not your typical mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 7a may be Google’s entry-level option, but if the rumors are to be believed, it will seriously impact the spec sheet department. A spec sheet that beats many high-end devices From what we know so far, Google’s mid-ranger for 2023 will feature a Tensor G2 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and an OLED display with refresh rates up to 90Hz. It seems It’s no secret that cheap smartphones have come a long way in the last few years. These days, even entry-level options offer decent performance.

However, with such a spec sheet, the Pixel 7a could be more of a flagship in disguise than a typical mid-range smartphone from a major manufacturer. Unless you’re a hardcore user, you probably won’t see much difference between the Pixel 7a’s performance with that spec sheet and the flagship’s.

In fact, the only area where Google has room for error is in the camera department. A successful device could be jeopardized if the company slashed the price and he gave the Pixel 7a the wrong camera. For the time being, however, the Pixel 7a appears to be a very decent smartphone, with a smaller screen and a $449 price tag. at least. His 2022 iPhone SE from Apple is his decade-old design, and at a similar price (i.e. $429), it’s a bargain.

If Google keeps its current price tag, the Pixel 7a could not only offer good value for money, but could capture the attention of buyers who would normally look elsewhere.

After all, if neither Android nor Apple offer the best in a 6.1 body, do you really need to splurge? because you can get it at

The Pixel 7a will be the head-to-head leader. A device with a small screen, near-flagship level specs, and a mid-range smartphone price point. This is a unique selling point that will make Google’s future phones a huge success.

Conclusion Note that the Pixel 7a isn’t entirely exceptional for good reason. It just takes advantage of a problem that many manufacturers are not fully aware of. In other words, not everyone wants a smartphone that feels as good as the iPad mini.

Bigger isn’t always better, and a 6.7 screen shouldn’t be synonymous with premium. Until Apple, Samsung, and others know that simple fact, I’ll be rooting for devices like the Pixel 7a.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/The-Pixel-7a-Googles-flagship-in-disguise_id145139 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos