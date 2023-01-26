Technology introduction to agriculture Revolutionary herbicide





The Great Falls Montana Department of Agriculture presented the first ever Montana Ag-Tech Innovation and Investment Summit.

The first event is to advance agriculture.

The all-day event on January 24, 2023 featured guest speakers, networking opportunities, and a Shark Tank-style pitch arena.

A large number of applicants narrowed down to 10 finalists ready to give 60-second elevator pitches to industry leaders and potential investors.

David Sands and Claire Sands Baker were one of ten finalists for the father-daughter duo.

“I have to say now is the time,” said David.

This is actually our launch date, added Claire.

Claire Sands Baker is CEO and co-founder of Kuvu Bio Solutions, a bioherbicide company. Her father, David, is a former Montana State University professor of plant science and plant pathology.

Plant cells are a lot like computers. You have to make 100 decisions in one minute. In it, you can throw away certain genes that are not efficient, and that becomes your weak point. If you understand how computers work, so do plants. Dr. Sands briefly explained the science.

The science they are working on is different from what is used today.

The chemical herbicide industry generates $35 billion in annual revenue. A synthetic herbicide.

The science the Sands duo is working on is taking herbicide-tolerant weeds and using plant biology and fungi to defeat them, something the two piloted in Kenya, Africa.

It is very important to understand where farmers come from. The product developed there is human-centered design. Planted by hand by women farmers, small farmers. I needed a way to distribute this product that worked with them. We do the same thing as we develop our products in the US. Claire said.

The research they found in Kenya focuses on food security in developing countries.

What it can bring to U.S. farmers is fighting evolution with evolution.

Dr. Sands explained that let the fungi do what they have been doing for millions of years. It’s a new technology. This is a new way of thinking and farmers love it.

Dr. Sands’ research and teaching career far outstrips his daughter’s company. Opposing Kuvu Bio Solutions is his former student Morteza Hosseinnejad, co-founder of Aizy Tech. Hosseinnejad is a mechanical engineer who, on the recommendation of a friend, attended Dr. Sands’ lectures. Following his experience, taking his classes was a must.

I think he is one of the reasons why we are here today. Because the class he taught was great.

Inspiring her students and her daughter, she joined the others in performing a 60-second elevator pitch. As a result, Kuvu Bio Solutions was not profitable.

Experience itself is what scientists need to propel them into the future.

We also have some very large pipelines of Kenyan projects. All of these lead to more success, Claire shared, as these are global agritech awards.

We’ve received great feedback and crowd favorites who appreciate the innovation.

The third place prize went to 406 Agronomy for their Augmenta technology, receiving $10,000.

Second place with $15,000 went to Aizy Tech for their Whitehawk drone and robotics technology.

The first prize of $25,000 went to Montana State University for its study of durum wheat.

The Sands duo has forged closer ties through research and launching new programs in IT and Africa. Despite the consequences of the elevator pitch, efforts to change are most valuable.

i am proud of her I will be with her whether she succeeds or not.

Kuvu Bio Solutions’ Africa research project can be found at www.toothpickproject.org.

Questions or comments about this article? Email the reporter at [email protected]

