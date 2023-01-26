In line with CCI ruling, Google makes changes to Android in India: Here’s what’s new





Following the penalties imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Google is making some changes to Android in India in line with directives issued by the competition regulator. Some changes are significant and may also affect Android’s arrangements with Google and OEMs. In addition to giving Indian users the option to choose a default search engine when setting up their Android smartphones, Google said that other manufacturers were using forked Android variants (different versions without Google’s core services). variants) to be built. This means that the user will not be able to use his Google as default search engine option anymore. This is the current case.

“We take seriously our commitment to comply with the local laws and regulations of India. The Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) recent mandate for Android and Play necessitates significant changes for India. And today, we have notified you how we are complying with the CCI Directive.

Google’s big Android changes in India: here are the key takeaways

Here’s the gist of Google’s blog post on Android changes in India:

First, OEMs will be able to license individual Google apps to be pre-installed on devices. This means that OEMs will no longer be forced to pre-install his entire suite of Google apps on smartphones. This is the current case.

Second, Android users in India now have more customization options as they can now choose their default search engine in the selection screen. According to Google, this screen will soon “appear when the user sets up his new Android smartphone or tablet in India.” It’s unclear if existing Android users will be able to remove Google as their default search engine.

Third, the blog post states that Google is “updating Android compatibility requirements to introduce changes for partners building incompatible or forked variants.” A forked variant is typically one that comes without Google’s Play Services and has its own app store. Amazon’s FireOS is an example of a forked version of Android, as is his recent BharOS.

Fourth, it is important for developers to allow Google to provide users with the option to select a billing system other than the Google Play billing system when purchasing in-app digital content. So far, Google has insisted that app developers use his Play billing system. This also means he has to pay the search giant a 30% commission on his digital purchases, and while the developer can now offer its own payment system, it’s a reasonable service to Google. you have to pay.

Fifth, sideloading has always been possible, but Google is making it easier to sideload apps on Android. “We recently made changes to his Android installation flow and auto-update functionality for sideloaded apps and app stores, while ensuring that users understand potential security risks,” the post said. I’m here.

Google made these changes to Android, but said it would continue to appeal certain aspects of the CCI’s decision. CCI has imposed an interim fine on Google of Rs 1,337.76 crore for abusing its market-dominant position in various categories related to the Android ecosystem. domestic android.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed the company to pay the fine, but Google has appealed the order. The court dismissed the appeal and directed the company to pay him 10% of the fine imposed by CCI. Google then brought a petition to the Supreme Court against her NCLAT order, but no relief was obtained as the Supreme Court upheld his NCLAT order.

