An innovation revolution is taking place in sports, and VC firm Sapphire is helping pay for it





Sapphire Sports’ Michael Spirito and Doug Higgins

Courtesy SAPPHIRE SPORT Sapphire Sport says it has raised $181 million in new funding from celebrity investors who collectively make $300 million to fuel a startup disrupting sports entertainment and culture. increase.

Theres Overtime pays promising high school athletes six-figure contracts to stream their games. Theres Buzzer aims to be his version of the NFL RedZone on mobile for all sports. And then there’s Tonal, who manufactures his gym smart home.

Sapphire Sport, whose parent company, Sapphire Ventures, has over $10 billion in assets under management, has committed $300 million to an innovation revolution disrupting fitness and sports entertainment and culture through startups like this one. The funding includes $181 million announced Wednesday, provided by the sports investing community whos who.

It’s a strange time for startups, with many companies plummeting in value due to rising interest rates and inflation, and Sapphire Sport managing partners Doug Higgins and Michael Spirito told Forbes they want to take advantage of the current situation. said.

Higgins told Forbes that entrepreneurs are becoming more reasonable about valuation expectations at every stage. can wait patiently.

Sapphire Sport is one of the few companies that has raised funds from a limited partner to buy equity in a startup. Courtside Ventures said it raised his $100 million for a third sports fund, attracting investors such as basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille ONeal. Chicago-based KB Partners said it will complete a $127 million funding round at the end of 2022.

Sapphire has brought back many investors who invested in its first sports investment fund in 2018. That includes the round-leading City Football Group. Bane He is co-chairman of Capital and co-owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics, Stephen He Pagliuka. David Blitzer, Blackstone Group BX executive and co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. Other investors include Madison Square Garden MSG Sports and Major League Soccer franchise owner Stephen Kaplan. Returning LPs include owners of the Indiana Pacers. Owner of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning Jeff Vinick. Adidas; Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI and Anschutz Entertainment Group. Sapphire did not disclose investment terms.

Over the next few years, investors expect significant advances in augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain and Web3. This digital innovation could help team owners unlock a wave of new media rights. The NBA is definitely at the forefront of technology consolidation. On Monday, the league renewed his contract with Meta, streaming 52 of his games from courtside angles on the company’s Oculus Quest VR device. Part of the deal includes five of his immersive games exclusively produced by Meta. Sapphire Sport is looking for startups to power this kind of futuristic experience.

Higgins believes AR/VR is just getting started. Considering what Apple AAPL is doing, what Meta is doing is looking for a killer app that takes advantage of AR/VR and is kind of funny, you can’t live without it.

The spirit is out of the bottle, said Spirito. Young people do things differently, right? So the only way to move forward is to invest in the front.

Gen Z watches less live sports than previous generations, according to a study by research firm Morning Consult. This could threaten the future of the global sports rights ecosystem, which is projected to exceed $60 billion annually by 2024. Sapphire Sports suggests that this problem can be resolved and companies like Buzzer can be used to raise the rights fee.

Higgins, 50, co-founder of Sapphire Ventures, says the company is using Spiritos’ media knowledge gained during his stint at the New York Yankees YES Network to find its next jewel of sports tech. rice field. Spirito, 46, said the challenge now is to preserve and extend the value of media rights in an unfriendly environment.

In an age when young people spend their time differently, how can we increase their value? Spirito said. Generation Z attention spans are at an all time low. And are media and content values ​​at all-time highs? How can they be higher? That’s what I was trying to solve.

Sapphire Sport invests in startups for up to 10 years. For the second fund, Spirito said he plans to invest at least $5 million in 20 companies. Sapphire Sport has already invested once in his lottery platform Jackpot.com. The company wants to digitize state lotteries across the United States, and Jackpot.com went live in its first market, Texas, this month.

Buzzers founder Bo Han said he signed with Sapphire Sport after learning Spirito didn’t have a Twitter account. I think it’s very realistic, Han said.

So far, only two companies have exited Sapphire Sport. In 2020, the company sold its stake in game studio Phoenix Labs to Singapore-based internet company Sea Limited for $150 million, according to PitchBook. Sapphire has also sold his position on streaming his platform MyCujoo for an undisclosed amount.

Aside from these deals, Spirito and Higgins warn limited partners to take a long-term view.

According to Higgins, they will probably be trapped in illiquid assets for a decade. I think it can be very engaging and exciting. But it’s also a long-term commitment.

This story has been updated to reflect Sapphire Sport Exclusive Partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jabariyoung/2023/01/25/theres-an-innovation-revolution-going-on-in-sports-and-vc-firm-sapphire-is-helping-pay-for-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos