Nerdios Becomes New CTO of Microsoft Services Innovations to Help Customers Do More with Less

We are growing rapidly and we are raising funds. This demonstrates confidence and capability in what has been achieved so far and what more can be achieved, said Suresh Thirunavukkarasu, chief product and technology officer at Nerdios.

As Nerdio’s newest Chief Product and Technology Officer, Suresh Thirunavukkarasu’s primary focus is enterprise and MSP customers.

“The whole company is very excited about growing our business and specifically solving customer problems,” he told CRN. “We have been talking to many of our enterprise customers and his MSPs, and we are hearing more and more how Nerdio is helping them to do more with less. What can be done, that will be the theme of the year.”

Thirunavukkarasu joined Chicago-based Microsoft Azure automation provider Nerdio last November as part of the company’s leadership expansion effort. Andy Baker was promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer and Susan Driscoll became Vice President of Customer Success.

It was the people that Thirunavukkarasu was attracted to Nerdio.

“Nerdio has a great team and culture,” he told CRN. “I was very impressed with all the leaders and people I interacted with before joining the company, as well as all the board members.”

He said the entire team is “obsessed” with solving customer problems and growing the business.

“We are entering a large market and have built a great management platform to simplify the deployment and management of that solution,” he added. “We have so many growth opportunities ahead of us.”

Thirunavukkarasu has over 20 years of experience in product management, marketing and IT at VMware, Cisco and most recently Yubico where he served as Chief Product Officer and led product management, business strategy and technical documentation.

In his new role, he will focus on Nerdio’s product, engineering, partner solutions, and expertise to help MSPs and enterprises integrate, optimize, and streamline the management of Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, physical endpoints, and Windows applications. and support functions.

CRN spoke with Thirunavukkarasu about how his previous role helped prepare him for his new role, the opportunities he sees for the future, and how they want to help simplify endpoint management.

You have a solid background from previous jobs at Cisco and VMware. How did these positions prepare you for this role?

I also worked at a startup called Yubico. As his Yubico Chief Product Officer, I have grown the company 300% of his in the last three years.i’m good [versed] Both in terms of working with companies big and small, startups, and getting to know those companies and their SMB customers. I have extensive experience in infrastructure security working with large and small businesses. All that knowledge and experience really helps us grow our team at Nerdio and continue to innovate with new advanced features and services on top of native Microsoft services.

What project would you like to tackle first in your new role?

We’ve seen tremendous adoption and traction from our customers, and my job and focus is to continue accelerating innovation and simplifying the management of all endpoints, especially Microsoft. [Azure Active Directory] and Windows 365 for both enterprises and MSPs. As such, we hope to innovate and introduce even more features this year to simplify the management of all your endpoints and improve your security posture for those endpoints.

What do you see as your biggest challenge this year, and how do you plan to tackle it?

I am always thinking about opportunities. We believe there is a tremendous opportunity for customers to modernize their endpoint management using native cloud services. Clearly, it creates an opportunity for us in terms of introducing new capabilities that help modernize the management of endpoints and the security of those apps. You want to do more with your resources, and a management platform like ours can help you optimize costs and accelerate modernization, especially for your hybrid workforce. This will continue this year, as remote and hybrid work continues, more customers will adopt the solution and want a simpler solution like ours.

That’s the perfect segue to my next question. I recently spoke with one end-her user and talked about the possibility of a recession. he said. More must be squeezed out of the tool. ” Do you agree with that statement? And how was Nerdio able to implement something like that and squeeze more out of the tool?

Over the past few years, when money was so cheap, people were using more and more clouds. The question is, how can we optimize our consumption and save even more? We’ve done a great job of identifying areas where we can optimize costs. We often see cost optimizations of 50-80%. Enterprises and MSPs are looking at ways to do more with less, especially optimizing cloud consumption costs.

What can we expect from Neldio this year in terms of product and product development?

Security is clearly on everyone’s mind, with a lot of attention from customers using Microsoft Intune for endpoint management, and this year will be no different. What we’re looking at is how we can help these customers use his Intune to accelerate their endpoint deployment and management. While Intune offers many advanced features, it is complex and is not intended for MSPs or others to simply take advantage of its technology. We are looking at how we can help with prescribed policies, configuration, reporting and monitoring so that customers can take advantage of it.

CJ Fairfield

CJ Fairfield is CRN’s Associate Editor for Solution Providers, MSPs and Distributors. Prior to joining CRN, he worked for daily newspapers such as The Press of Atlantic City in New Jersey and The Frederick News-Post in Maryland. She can be contacted at [email protected]

