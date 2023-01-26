Meta says it will restore Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts





New York CNN —

Facebook’s parent company Meta said Wednesday that it will reactivate former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks.

our decisions are at risk [to public safety] Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said in a blog post: As such, Trump plans to reactivate his Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we do so by installing new guardrails to deter repeat violations.

Clegg said Trump could face a future suspension of up to two years at a time for violating the platform’s policies.

With his Facebook and Instagram accounts back, Trump will once again have access to a huge and powerful communication and fundraising platform.

The decision, which follows a similar move by Twitter, could also further change the landscape for how a long list of smaller online platforms handle Trump’s account.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump would seize the opportunity to return to the metaplatform. A Trump rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump confirmed that Methas had reversed the suspension and said he would ensure that it never happened again to a sitting president or anyone who didn’t deserve retaliation. .

Former President Trump’s team was not informed of Methus’ decision in advance, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Many of his aides and advisers learned of the decision from media reports. Shortly before the announcement, Mehta called for a last-minute meeting with Trump’s lawyers tonight to discuss his possible reinstatement, but was not told what the final decision would be. They were still at the conference when Meta announced the news.

Twitter restored Trump’s account in November after its takeover by billionaire Elon Musk, but the former president has yet to resume tweeting, opting instead to stay with Truth Social.

But earlier this month, the Trump campaign sent a letter to Mehta, petitioning him to unblock his Facebook account, a source familiar with the letter told CNN. Twitter has always been Trump’s favorite platform, but before his reinstatement, he has 34 million followers and his 23 million followers on Facebook and Instagram respectively. Previous Trump campaigns have spent millions of dollars running Facebook ads, praising the effectiveness of Facebook’s targeted advertising tools.

Metas’ decision was quickly criticized by many online safety advocates and democratic lawmakers. Rep. Adam Schiff said in a tweet that it would be dangerous for Trump to regain access to social media platforms to spread his lies and demagogues, citing Trump’s actions regarding the Jan. 6 attacks. NAACP president Derrick Johnson called the decision a classic example of prioritizing profit over people’s safety.

However, ACLU director Anthony Romero called the decision the right one and joined several other groups to praise the move. He added: The largest social media companies play a central role when it comes to the collective ability to speak and hear what others are saying online. They should err on the side of allowing broad political speech, even if it offends them.

The company launched a groundbreaking ban on Trump from posting to Facebook and Instagram the day after the Jan. 6 attack when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol to overturn the 2020 election results. made a decision.

Many other platforms did the same in quick succession, but it was clear that Facebook planned to reconsider its decision at a later date. After Facebook’s Independent Oversight Board advised the company to clarify the reasons for the initial indefinite suspension, Facebook said the former president would remain banned from the platform until at least January 7, 2023. .

Meta was considering whether to restore Trump’s account earlier this month with the help of a specially formed internal working group made up of leaders from various departments of the organization, a person familiar with the deliberations said. The group includes representatives from the company’s public policy, communications, content policy and safety and integrity teams, and former UK Deputy Prime Minister Clegg was leading

In June 2021, the company said it would look to experts to assess whether risks to public safety receded in January 2023 to make a decision about the former president’s account.

If we determine that a significant risk to public safety still exists, we will extend the restrictions for a period of time and continue to reassess until the risk recedes, said Clegg, Meta’s then vice president of global affairs. increase. statement at the time.

In Wednesday’s post, Clegg said the public should be able to hear the good, bad and ugly things politicians are saying so they can make informed choices at the ballot box. The company said it believes. But that doesn’t mean there are no limits to what people can say on our platform, he said.

In light of his previous offenses, Trump will face stiffer penalties for repeat offenses going forward, Clegg said, adding that the policy will help other public figures whose accounts have been reopened after suspensions related to civil unrest. He added that it also applies to

Clegg told Axios in an interview published Wednesday that he doesn’t want him back in our service to do what he did on January 6. Discredit the 2020 election.

If Trump posts any more violating content, that content will be removed and he will be suspended for one month to two years, depending on the severity of the offense, Clegg said. However, the possible permanent deletion of Trump’s account that Clegg previously hinted at, if his account is restored, could be the result of future violations and no longer appears to be on the table. .

For content that doesn’t violate Meta’s rules, but contributes to the kinds of risks that materialized on January 6, such as content that denies the legitimacy of upcoming elections or is related to QAnon, Meta will ban posts. It could limit distribution, Clegg said. For example, you could remove the re-share button, or leave the post on Trump’s page and not on the user’s feed. In case of recurrence, Company may restrict access to advertising tools.

If Trump decides that it is in the public interest to know that Trump’s remarks outweigh any potential harm under the company’s newsworthiness policy if he reposts content that violates Methus’ rules, Methus similarly restricts the distribution of posts, while Tramps leaves them visible. page.

CNN’s Donie OSullivan, Kaitlan Collins and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

