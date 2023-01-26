Ashwini Ramaswamy talks about her latest film, Invisible Cities





Ashwini Ramaswamy boldly explores what is possible when seemingly disparate dance genres juxtaposed. First, in his Let the Crows Come in 2019, two dancers (one based on Gaga’s technique, the other his contemporary/African based on his diasporic style), Ramaswamy reinvented the Bharatanatyam solo danced by This was the first major choreographic project for the dancer and producer outside of her company Ragamala Dances, a Minneapolis-based bharatanatyam troupe run by her mother Lanny and her sister Aparna.

Ramaswamy’s latest creation is even more ambitious. Invisible Cities, which premieres at the Great Northern Festival in Minneapolis this month, features Bharatanatyam (all three of his Ramaswamy), Breakin’, Contemporary/African Diaspora and Gaga, plus live drawings by artist Kevork Mourad. Animation of his projection.

This work is inspired by Italo Calvino’s philosophical novel Invisible Cities. What sparked your interest in using the text?

I’ve known Calvino for a long time. I majored in English, so much of my work is rooted in literature. But I was really impressed with its very evocative title. The book has a throughline of this fictional conversation between Emperor Kublai Khan and explorer Marco Polo. This idea of ​​the colonists, unable to actually travel to the land they colonized, asked explorers what the city would look like. I don’t know if Marco Polo was telling the truth or imagining everything. Conversation has an idea of ​​what you are doing to the environment. what are we doing to each other? That’s why I feel that on stage, all these different forms come together to make a statement about working together to create something beautiful.

Where does live animation projection fit into your vision for your work?

About a year and a half ago, I was talking to one of the commissioners of this work, Kate Nordstrom of the Great Northern Festival, about seeing only visuals when reading this book. I don’t just look at the dance, I really see the visual arts being part of it. Then she suggested a wonderful artist named Kevork Mourad.

How do you create your own choreography while dancing with your family at Lagamala?

They were but branches of the same tree. Everything I do, how I create my work, I learn from them. We don’t really consider it separate at all. They are in Invisible Cities and eventually he wants to be part of the Ragamila show. I started making my own work because I wanted to know what was different about what was out there and what was being shared. My mother was born in India and came here when she was in her late twenties. My sister was born in India and she came here when she was little. i was born here And we all have different experiences living in both countries and being from both places. That’s it. But it’s all in a shared spirit.

