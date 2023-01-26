Paul Pelosi sold Google stake ahead of Justice Department antitrust lawsuit





Paul Pelosi, former Speaker of the House and billionaire husband of current Rep. Sold 30,000 shares. Financial disclosures filed with the House of Representatives.

Pelosi reported the sale of Google shares in three different transactions between December 20th and December 28th, 2022. Each transaction included the sale of 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company. A periodic trading report filed with the House of Representatives stated that each trade included amounts from him $500,001 to he $1,000,000 and gave him over $200 in capital gains, but how much was the profit? It is unknown if Taken together, the deal involved his 30,000 shares and assets from his $1.5 million to his $3 million.

The DOJ and eight states announced Tuesday a lawsuit against Google, alleging that the company engaged in anti-competitive conduct and monopolized Internet search traffic.

Josh Hawley Introduces Pelosi Law, Bans Lawyers From Stock Trading and Profits While in Office

Nancy and Paul Pelosi attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain American Humor Awards at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on April 24, 2022. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images/Getty Images)

“Google’s anti-competitive behavior has raised the barriers to entry to artificially high levels, forced major competitors to exit the market for ad tech tools, and discouraged potential competitors from entering the market. It has marginalized and unfairly disadvantaged Google’s few remaining competitors,” DOJ and the state allege.

The Pelosi family’s stock trading has come under scrutiny in recent years. Before Congress passed his CHIPS Act last year, which was eventually signed into law, providing about $52 billion in subsidies to boost domestic computer his chip production, Paul Pelosi said his Nvidia He bought the stock for $5 million out of his $1 million.

Nancy Pelosi’s office responds to husband’s controversial purchase of computer chip stock ahead of Congressional vote

Paul and Nancy Pelosi attend the 2018 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC on April 28, 2018. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

In July, a spokesperson for Chairman Pelosi’s office told FOX Business that she “did not own any stock” and had “no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in the transaction.”

A spokesperson told the House committee tasked with regulating lawmakers’ financial disclosures to “investigate the issue of lawmakers’ unacceptable violations of STOCK Act reporting requirements, including the potential for increased penalties.” A law banning stock trading by lawmakers stalled at the end of the 117th Congress, but lawmakers have since resubmitted their proposals on the matter.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to Fox Business’ request for comment on the story.

Bipartisan team reintroduces bill banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) this week introduced the Prevent Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, which prohibits stock trading by members of Congress. Hawley took to his Twitter to react to the news of the Pelosi family’s latest stock deal.

Efforts to increase oversight and promote transparency into lawmakers’ investments increased after then-senators revealed. RC’s Richard Burr suddenly sold hundreds of thousands of dollars from his investment portfolio in February 2020 after he received a private briefing on the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burr is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which announced earlier this month that it had closed the investigation without taking any action against him.

It is unclear whether the current parliament will vote on bills related to financial market transactions for members of parliament and their families. One of the main laws on the subject currently on the books is the 2012 Stop Trading in Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which requires lawmakers to report stock transactions to Congress within 45 days after the transaction is completed.

The law also prohibited the use of nonpublic information for private gain, including insider trading, by members of Congress and other public officials.

Anders Hagstrom, Hillary Vaughn, and Danielle Wallace of Fox Business contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/paul-pelosi-sold-google-shares-prior-doj-antitrust-suit

