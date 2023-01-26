



Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) sharply criticized Meta’s move to revive former President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts as a “tragic decision.”

“I think Facebook’s decision to bring back Donald Trump is inexplicable,” Schiff said in an interview with MSNBC. The only motive that can be is the profit motive here.”

Trump was banned from Facebook and Instagram for more than two years after his actions during the Jan. 6 riots. He said he had made the decision to lift the ban on politicians.

The move comes as Trump reportedly plans to move to more mainstream social media sites as he launches his 2024 White House candidacy. He has spent most of his last two years on his own social media platform, Truth Social.

But Schiff, who has been a frequent opponent of Trump, said what the former president posted on his social media platforms would violate Facebook’s policies.

“He has continued to provide help and comfort to those who rioted,” Schiff said. “He keeps spreading big lies.”

Meta said it was reinstating Trump as well as announcing new guardrails to deter repeat offenders who violate the site’s guidelines. For example, if Trump violates the platform’s rules again, from one month he could face another two-year suspension.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California), who stood alongside Schiff in an interview with MSNBC, also criticized Mehta’s decision, arguing that Trump’s words still have a big impact on Republicans.

“We know his words are powerful and inspiring. And so are Republican leaders like the Speaker of the House. [Kevin] McCarthy [R-Calif.], they don’t blame them,” Swalwell said. “And when they’re not condemned, they’re a green light, an open lane for more violence to occur.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Illinois) said allowing Trump to reopen on Facebook and Instagram was a “dangerous decision.”

Congressman pays moment of silence for victims of Monterey Park shooting

“The resurrection of Trump’s account, even if it means undermining our democracy, will not yield to Mark Zuckerberg to reverse meth’s declining revenue and sluggish consumer growth. It shows that there is no such thing as the worst,” she said on Twitter.

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), when asked about the news in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, responded more lukewarm to Meta’s welcome to Trump, saying that the former president He said he had the right to express his opinion.

“There’s this guy who’s a pathological liar,” Sanders said. “But he happens to be a former president of the United States, and he has the right to express his opinion.”

